Ex-superintendent of Iowa wastewater plant sentenced
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A former supervisor at Sioux City’s wastewater treatment plant has been sentenced to three months in jail and fined $6,000 for his role in the manipulation of water sample test results.
Jay Niday, 63, was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information, The Sioux City Journal reported. He will also serve two years of probation after completing his sentence.
Prosecutors said Niday and Patrick Schwarte, a plant shift supervisor, manipulated chlorine levels between 2012 and 2015 to make it appear the city was meeting federal E. coli standards.
Niday’s attorney, John Greer, of Spencer, Iowa, said the motive was unclear because Niday did not receive any financial gain. He said Niday found out Schwarte was manipulating the results but didn’t stop the practice.
Schwarte was sentenced in November to two years probation and a $5,000 fine for the same two charges.
UW disables proctoring software amid complaints
MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison disabled part of its digital anti-cheating software last month after students complained the program didn’t recognize their darker skin tones.
The university started using anti-cheating software called Honorlock last summer after classes went online, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Sunday. The software marks suspicious behavior, such as stepping away from the computer, and can lock down student browsers, record faces and scan students’ room.
UW-Madison shut down Honorlock’s exam pause feature on March 11 after three students said the feature activated after failing to recognize their darker skin tone. Honorlock officials said students were looking down or away from their webcams during a test and the software paused the exam because it couldn’t detect any facial features. They said it had nothing to do with skin tone.
“We’re disappointed that someone would attempt to make this connection, and we have no indication it is a valid concern,” Honorlock spokeswoman Tess Mitchell said.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut led a group of lawmakers’ efforts last year to gather more information about online testing companies, said such systems have the power to accuse students of cheating and more transparency is needed.
Woman gets jail for dragging puppy to death
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Brookfield woman will spend a year in jail after she dragged a puppy to its death.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that 48-year-old Rebecca Schroederus was sentenced in Waukesha County court on March 24. She also was sentenced to two years of extended supervision and four years of probation with the condition that she not keep or care for animals.
According to a criminal complaint, Schroederus was visiting her parents when she took her parents’ five-month-old English bulldog, Dolly, for a walk. A neighbor reported she saw Schroederus drag Dolly through the grass and over pavement. Video surveillance also showed her dragging the dog off a curb.
When neighbors tried to intervene she was shaking and said things like “I would never do that to a dog, I’m a dog walker, for God’s sake.”
Dolly was bleeding from her mouth when police arrived. A vet said the dog suffered significant trauma to her trachea consistent with strangulation. Dolly died the next day.
Shroederus told police she didn’t intend to hurt Dolly but maybe she “pulled a little too hard.”
Police find $20,000 worth of cocaine in Chicago man’s car
OSSEO, Wis. — A Chicago man is in trouble with the law after police in western Wisconsin discovered $20,000 worth of cocaine in his car.
The La Crosse Tribune reported that court documents show a Trempealeau County Sheriff’s deputy stopped 33-year-old Dajuan Cortez Thomas on Interstate 94 near Osseo on Monday for multiple traffic violations.
A police dog alerted to narcotics in the car. A search of the vehicle revealed 300 grams of cocaine.
Online court records show Thomas has been charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. He posted a $20,000 cash bond on Tuesday and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing April 19.
Thomas’ attorney, listed in court records as public defender Russell Hammer, declined comment when reached Sunday.