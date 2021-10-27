Coroner: Missing ISU student drowned
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — An Illinois State University graduate student who disappeared before being found dead died from drowning, a coroner said Monday.
Jelani Day, 25, was last seen Aug. 24. His family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days.
“The cause of death of this positively identified 25-year-old male, Jelani Jesse Javonte Day, is drowning,” LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch wrote as the cause of death opinion that’s part of the forensic autopsy report for the case, The Pantagraph reported.
The Rev. Jesse Jackson has said Day’s case looks similar to other racially motivated killings.
Ploch said “there was no evidence of antemortem injury, such as manual strangulation, an assault or altercation, sharp, blunt or gunshot injury, infection, tumor, natural disease, congenital abnormality, or significant drug intoxication.”
It’s not clear how Day went into the Illinois River, Ploch said.
Day’s family will be joined by Jackson and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition on Tuesday for a march from the Peru Police Department to near the location where his car was found on Aug. 26 in Peru, about 60 miles north of Bloomington.
A multi-jurisdictional task force including the Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit continue to investigate Day’s death.
Police fatally shoot sword-wielding man
DEKALB, Ill. — A northern Illinois police officer shot and killed a man after he approached officers with a Samurai sword raised over his head and pointed the weapon at them, police said.
The shooting early Monday in DeKalb came after a woman called police to report that a man inside a home had been drinking, was armed with a Samurai sword and had threatened to kill her and attack officers, DeKalb police said.
Officers escorted the woman to a safe location and then made numerous attempts to contact the man before convincing him to open the home’s door and speak with them, police said.
But the man instead grabbed the sword and “advanced toward officers with the weapon over his head and pointed at” officers, police said.
After the man refused to comply with officers’ orders to drop the weapon, officers used a stun gun and a bean bag projectile on him before an officer shot the man in the upper torso.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name has not been released, pending notification of relatives.
The officer who shot the man has been placed on administrative duty, a routine step following police-involved shootings.
Illinois State Police are investigating the fatal shooting in DeKalb, which is located about 65 miles west of Chicago.