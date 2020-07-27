Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a weekend shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
Authorities say the two men were found with gunshot wounds on the city’s southwest side Saturday about 9:30 p.m. Both were taken to University Hospital, where one of the men later died, the State Journal reported.
There’s no word on the condition of the other man.
4 teens rescued while kayaking
CHICAGO — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four teenagers about seven miles offshore of Chicago’s Lake Michigan coastline early Monday after they went missing while kayaking, authorities said.
The Coast Guard searched the lake for hours before the three 19-year-olds and a 13-year-old were located sometime before 1 a.m. on two inflatable kayaks.
The Chicago Fire Department said the youths were taken to Montrose Harbor to be evaluated by paramedics. Police said the teens were reunited with their relatives after being found to be in good condition.
The teens may have ended up so far from shore when rough weather moved in, WGN-TV reported.
30-year clean-up project complete
MADISON, Wis. — The city of Milwaukee has finished a 30-year project to clean up and restore a 110-acre brownfield near Miller Park, state environmental officials announced Monday.
The Department of Natural Resources said that the agency issued a case closure letter to the city on May 1. The letter means that cleanup work within the Menomonee Valley Industrial Center is over and the city has restored the site to the extent practicable.
For more than 125 years the property served as a manufacturing site known as the Milwaukee Road Shops. Workers built and serviced trains and rail cars there as part of the industrial revolution in the mid-1800s. The site, complete with six miles of underground clay-lined sewers and a wastewater treatment plant was underused by the 1960s and eventually abandoned, leaving contaminants such as asbestos and lead were laced throughout the site.
1 dead in Fort Dodge apartment fire
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A woman died Sunday in an apartment fire in downtown Fort Dodge.
Firefighters were called to the building Sunday afternoon after a fire alarm activated and a neighbor reported smelling smoke. Crews were met with heavy smoke in the apartment and then found an unresponsive woman.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
She was identified Monday as Jeanne Miller, 67. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Frank Lloyd Wright cottage relocated
GLENCOE, Ill. — A suburban Chicago home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright was relocated about 800 feet down the road — a short move that’s part of a local saga over the historic structure.
The one-story frame house known as the Booth Cottage was built in 1913 and designed by Wright as a temporary home for Sherman and Elizabeth Booth, according to Landmarks Illinois, a state historic preservation organization. Sherman Booth was an attorney and Elizabeth an influential suffragist.
The home was threatened with demolition last year after it was purchased by a couple who wanted to build a new home on the property, the Chicago Tribune reported.
After local preservation activists raised concerns, the Glencoe Park District agreed to a 99-year land lease with the Glencoe Historical Society for a nearby park site, with the historical society paying $1 per year in rent.
Last Tuesday, the home was hoisted onto dollies and moved down the street to a temporary spot in Park 7N, where it will remain for a few weeks until a foundation is ready for the home to be placed permanently.
People gathered to watch the move, which took about an hour.
“That was too exciting to miss,” said Mark Sussman of Chicago, who traveled to Glencoe with his wife. “This is just fascinating to me and the fact that they are going to do it in one hour is unreal.”
110-ton statue moved
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The owner of a 20-foot-tall, 110-ton limestone statue succeeded in a slow process last week of moving the sculpture across a street in Iowa City.
The giant statue, called “Man on a Bench,” had gazed out over a nature preserve in the northeast corner of Iowa City for five years. But the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that after its sculptor and the property owner, Doug Paul, completed a land swap with the education organization ACT, the statue had to be moved across a street.
“It was not made to be moved,” Paul said.
However, over several days last week, stonemason JB Barnhouse oversaw the move with the help of crane and excavation companies. They detached 11 blocks of carved Indiana limestone that had been held together by stainless steel pins and by Friday managed to haul the statue to its new home, one block at a time.
The stone suffered a few small “blow-outs,” but they can be repaired.
Paul acknowledged some anxiety but said he wasn’t too worried.
“If we broke it in the wrong places, it would just become an abstract,” Paul said. “The other option I was well-prepared for was, if one of the stones broke, I would just order a new stone and carve it again.”