Illinois Correctional officers charged with sexual misconduct
MARION, Ill. — Two southern Illinois correctional officers have been charged with custodial sexual misconduct for an alleged assault on several women in their custody, Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick said Thursday.
Vick said that in addition to the custodial sexual misconduct charges, officers Russel Herzog and Brandon Elam have been charged with official misconduct. Elam is alleged to have offered special treatment to three women in exchange for them ‘‘fondling their sex organs” in front of him. Herzog allegedly made the same offer to two women.
Union County State’s Attorney Dan Klingemann, who will prosecute the two men, told the Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale that the charges against both men were filed based on events that allegedly occurred between October 2017 and December 2018. The investigation into the men’s actions was conducted by Illinois State Police.
Man who drunkenly shot at deer but hit woman pleads guilty
OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Iowa man is awaiting sentencing for drunkenly firing a rifle and wounding a woman inside her home instead of a deer he had hoped to kill.
Lee Ryals, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday to reckless use of a firearm, causing injury, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Wapello County District Court records. His sentencing is set for Oct. 29 in Ottumwa.
The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office has said the 73-year-old woman was cleaning her stove on Jan. 4 last year near Ottumwa when she heard a loud noise and felt pain in the back of her head. When she saw she was heavily bleeding, she drove herself to a hospital. Doctors later removed a bullet from her head.
Report: Wisconsin juvenile prison still faces safety issues
MADISON, Wis. — The latest court-ordered report on Wisconsin’s juvenile prison found that many staff and inmates still fear for their safety, even though efforts have been made to improve conditions.
Monitor Teresa Abreu said in her report that the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prison in northern Wisconsin have completely eliminated the use of pepper spray and implemented a new electronic system to keep better track of inmates and staff, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday.
But the prison also has experienced several setbacks in its efforts to comply with a court order imposed to improve conditions at the facility, the report states. In some cases, prison staff lapsed back into the use of mechanical restraints and confinement for inmates who didn’t pose an immediate risk, it says.
The prison was supposed to close in 2021 but is unlikely to meet that deadline.
Evers can’t answer why he vetoed bill: ‘You caught me’
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers acknowledged that he couldn’t explain why he vetoed a bill that would have allowed raffles using a paddle wheel device.
“You caught me,” Evers said after being asked by a reporter Thursday to explain his veto earlier in the week of the bipartisan paddle wheel raffle bill.
The measure, which the Legislature passed unanimously, would have allowed anyone with a Class B gambling license to conduct a raffle using a paddle wheel. Such devices are often used at meat raffles to award winners, even though the devices are currently illegal.
Evers was asked about the veto on Thursday after signing a bill in Wausau creating additional circuit branches.
“Can you just take us through your thought process on that?” the reporter from WSAU-AM in Wausau asked.
Those in attendance can be heard laughing in an audio clip posted by the Wisconsin Radio Network.
“We’ll get you the information on that,” Evers said to more laughter. “I signed over 100 bills two days ago and vetoed a handful of other ones. You caught me.”
County commissioner steps down months after FBI raid
CHICAGO — A Cook County commissioner whose office and home were raided by FBI agents last fall and whose chief of staff was charged with federal bribery charges last month notified the president of the board on Friday that he’s resigning.
Commissioner Jeffrey Tobolski, in a one-sentence letter, told Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle that he’s stepping down, effective March 31. He did not give a reason and he did not immediately return a call to his office for comment.
Tobolski has not been charged with any crime, but in September, FBI agents raided his home and his office in the village of McCook, where he’s mayor. After that raid, he stopped attending meetings, prompting Preckwinkle to request that he step down from his committee leadership posts. In November, Tobolski resigned from those posts for what he said in a letter to Preckwinkle were “current health issues.”
Swiss gruyere named best in world cheese competition
MADISON, Wis. — A gruyere from Switzerland has been named the world’s best cheese, chosen from a record number of entrants from 26 nations in the World Championship Cheese Contest in Wisconsin.
The cheese from Bern, Switzerland, made its maker, Michael Spycher, of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus, a two-time winner. Spycher also won in 2008.
Another product from Switzerland, a hard cheese made from cow’s milk called Gallus Grand CRU and made by Hardegger Kase AG, was runner-up Thursday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
The contest is the largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world and started Tuesday in Madison with a record 3,667 entries.
SPENCER, Iowa — A northwest Iowa collision with a semitrailer fatally injured two people in a pickup truck, authorities said.
The crash occurred a little before 1:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 71 on the north end of Spencer. The northbound pickup halted at a stop sign and then turned left into the path of the southbound semi, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.
The pickup passenger, Patricia Juber, 85, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Harvey Juber, 86, died later at Spencer Hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The Jubers lived in Melvin.
The semi driver and his passenger weren’t injured.