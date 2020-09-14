Iowa officer placed on leave
LE MARS, Iowa — A Le Mars police officer has been placed on administrative leave after making “concerning” posts on social media.
According to a news release, the Le Mars Police Department said it “was made aware of concerning social media posts” in the early hours of Sept. 13.
The officer was then placed on immediate administrative leave per department policy, the news release said.
The police department said it is investigating the incident. The identity of the officer and the contents of the messages were not released
Woman dies from fall off motorcycle
DENISON, Iowa — A Denison woman died Saturday after falling from a motorcycle.
The Iowa State Patrol accident report said that Julie Promes, 52, died from her injuries after falling from a Cana Spyder at about 9:26 p.m. on Iowa Highway 39 in Denison. The State Patrol said that the driver, Craig Promes, 59, of Denison, had made a sharp turn for an unknown reason, leading to Julie Promes’ fall.
Illinois man’s remains found
RALEIGH, N.C. — Officials have identified a man whose remains were found scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a bear lurked nearby.
The park said the remains belonged to Patrick Madura, 43, of Elgin, Ill., news outlets reported on Sunday.
His remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent Friday and saw the remains “with a bear scavenging in the area,” rangers said in a news release.
Rangers responding to a call said they also saw a bear “actively scavenging on the remains” and euthanized the animal.
“Our wildlife biologists, who are experts in human-bear conflicts, believe that once a bear has scavenged on the remains of humans that they pose a real serious risk of doing that behavior again,” the park’s spokesperson Jamie Sanders said. “We never want bears to associate people with food.”
Chicago gun violence leaves 10 dead
CHICAGO — Gun violence in Chicago left 10 people dead over the weekend and 43 others injured.
The gunfire came amid a surge in violence this year in the nation’s third-largest city. Statistics released by the Chicago Police Department bring the number of shooting victims for the year thus far to 2,887 and the number of homicides to 542. Last year at this time, according to police statistics, there were 1,862 shooting victims and 364 homicides.
The violence follows the longer Labor Day weekend that ended with the same number of homicides and roughly the same number of shooting victims. Before that weekend, the Police Department had been encouraged by recent statistics that showed a drop in the number of homicides and shootings in July and August compared with the same two-month period last year.
Police Superintendent David Brown on Monday was back to lamenting, as he has in the past, that at least some of the shootings involved people he contends should not have been on the streets.
He pointed to a suspect in the shooting of six people, two of whom died. He said the person had seven felony arrests and at the time of the shooting had been released from jail and placed on electronic monitoring after being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
“It’s beyond frustrating,” he said.