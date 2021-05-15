Police: Woman fleeing officer causes fatal crash
DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines have arrested a woman they say caused a fatal crash as she fled a police stop.
The incident began around 6:45 p.m. Thursday when an officer stopped a vehicle on suspicion of a traffic violation and discovered the driver had several warrants for her arrest, police said in news release.
When the officer tried to arrest the woman, she sped off in the vehicle and crashed about a minute later into another car at an intersection about a mile from the traffic stop, police said.
A man driving the other vehicle was taken to a hospital, where he died. He was identified Friday as Kieran Stirling, 53, of Des Moines.
Police said the woman ran from the crash scene and was quickly chased down and arrested. Police charged Ashley Nicole Hennings, 35, with reckless driving causing death and other traffic offenses.
Wisconsin Republicans join federal lawsuit over tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. — Republican legislative leaders have decided to join a multi-state lawsuit seeking a ruling that federal pandemic relief money can cover tax cuts.
The GOP-led committee that organizes Senate and Assembly operations voted, 6-4, by paper ballot to join the lawsuit. All six Republican lawmakers on the committee voted to join the action. The four Democratic members voted against it. The committee began circulating ballots on Wednesday and released the results Thursday morning.
Provisions in the coronavirus aid package that President Joe Biden signed in March prohibit states from using the money to cover tax cuts. A group of attorneys general led by Republican Patrick Morrissey in West Virginia filed the lawsuit in federal court in Alabama in March arguing the provisions infringe on state sovereignty.
Assembly Republicans in Wisconsin passed a resolution last month directing Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to join the lawsuit. The resolution wasn’t binding and Kaul has refused to take part in the action.
Alderman, Daley relative pleads not guilty in tax case
CHICAGO — An alderman who is also the nephew and grandson of two former mayors of Chicago pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal tax charges tied to a failed bank.
Patrick Daley Thompson faces five counts of filing false tax returns and two of making false statements to a federal agency. He was being questioned about $219,000 in loans and other payments between 2011 and 2014 from the Washington Federal Bank for Savings.
Thompson denied the accusations after his indictment on April 29, saying his conscience is clear, adding he is innocent and will prove it during his trial.
During a hearing via telephone before U.S. District Judge Franklin Valderrama, Thompson was ordered to hand over his passport to the government while awaiting trial. The order, routine in federal cases, prompted defense attorney Chris Gair to call the order ‘‘punitive.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Netols told the judge Thompson declined to be interviewed by court personnel ahead of the hearing. Netols asserted Thompson doesn’t want to participate in the process. Gair asserted he and his client want a trial.
Washington Federal collapsed in 2017, eventually leading to federal charges against some of the bank’s executives and former customers.
Evers praises CDC’s new mask guidelines
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday praised new federal guidelines that relaxed mask restrictions for people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19, and he said his administration will review whether it is safe for state workers to return to their offices.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new recommendations Thursday saying the fully vaccinated can resume normal activities without masks except in crowded environments such as on public transportation or inside hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
During a ceremony outside the state Capitol on Friday to sign a bill recognizing May 14 as Hmong-Lao Veterans Day, Evers applauded the relaxed guidelines.
“Obviously, I have to thank the people of Wisconsin who certainly have suffered over these 14 months, in particular the people that have been vaccinated,” said Evers, who wore a mask at the event until he gave his speech. “The people that have been vaccinated have saved lives and have gotten us to this point.”
He said his administration would review the new recommendations and evaluate whether to bring state workers back to their offices en masse. He urged reporters not to focus on what he called the “minutiae” of the recommendations and instead celebrate them.
Defense attorneys in double homicide case withdraw
MADISON, Wis. — Defense attorneys for a man accused of fatally shooting a Madison doctor and her husband last year were allowed to withdraw from the case Friday.
Andrew Martinez and Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz during a brief hearing that a conflict had come up in their representation of Khari Sanford. The 19-year-old Madison man is accused in the March 30, 2020, shooting deaths of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre, the State Journal reported.
The couple’s bodies were found in the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum the next morning by a jogger. Sanford was the boyfriend of the couple’s daughter.
Martinez told the judge the conflict was due to something Sanford did or said, which was not specified. Meyer-O’Day said a second reason for the withdrawal was because Sanford had filed a complaint against his attorneys with the state Office of Lawyer Regulation. Those complaints are confidential.
Martinez said he has already been in contact with the state Public Defender’s Office to arrange new counsel for Sanford.
Dust explosion causes property damage at Iowa grain elevator
JEFFERSON, Iowa — A dust explosion at a central Iowa grain elevator on Friday caused property damage but no injuries, the owner said.
Landus Cooperative said in a statement on its website that the explosion at its Jefferson grain elevator happened around 8 a.m. The statement said no one was injured and all employees were located.
Local fire and emergency crews responded to the blast. The company said the situation is contained and under control. An investigation is planned to determine what caused the blast.
Illinois State trustees select Kinzy as school’s president
NORMAL, Ill. — The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University has chosen Terri Goss Kinzy to be the school’s 20th president, effective July 1, it was announced Friday.
Kinzy, currently vice president for research and innovation at Western Michigan University, will be the first female president of Illinois State.
Kinzy previously was vice president of research and a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at Rutgers University.
“She is a forward-thinking leader who is personally committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as University and community engagement,” Board Chair Julie Annette Jones said in a statement.
Kinzy will succeed Larry Dietz, who is retiring June 30 after serving as president since March 2014.