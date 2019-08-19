News in your town

Life expectancy drops in Wisconsin due to alcohol, drugs

Evers: Lt. gov has been 'truthful' about college career

At the Illinois State Fair, farmers celebrate ag but bemoan a ‘nightmare’ of a year

Historic bell rang loud and often the day WWII ended

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin news in brief

Search for restaurant robber delays opening of Adventureland

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Evers creates new Wisconsin office to reach carbon-free goal

Apartment building for homeless planned in Des Moines

Apartment building for homeless planned in Des Moines

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Iowa news in brief

Illinois news in brief

Evers, Wisconsin Democrats propose gun background check bill

Panel to consider making Wisconsin DNR sell bug spray in state parks

Paralyzed Wisconsin lawmaker calls GOP leader 'sad'

Authorities recover woman's body from river in northeast Iowa

Wisconsin fugitive survives 3 years in makeshift bunker

Wisconsin bill has GOP pushing broader birth control access

Iowa governor stops state from challenging Trump coal rule

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Iowa governor stops state from challenging Trump coal rule

Wisconsin bill has GOP pushing broader birth control access

Wisconsin man arrested on 12th drunken driving offense

Iowa sheriff's deputy dies after crash

Iowa sheriff's deputy dies after crash

Man says he's sorry for killing former Iowa college golfer

Wisconsin elections officials scale back security proposal

Study: 'Onerous' taxes would prevent casino profitability

Wisconsin Republicans, Evers differ in response to shootings

Ponca Tribe of Nebraska win another legal battle over Iowa casino

Iowa/Wisconsin news in brief

Illinois news in brief

Iowa Civil Rights Commission gets new executive director

Wisconsin man convicted in fatal beating gets 6 years in prison

Suspected tornado reported in central Illinois amid storms

Wisconsin news in brief

Wisconsin's Evers to Trump: End trade wars to save farmers

Panel delays collecting debt from sports gambling winnings

Wisconsin home explodes, killing man who was likely asleep

No charges against Iowa officer who shot man holding gun on woman