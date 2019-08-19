12-year-old Milwaukee girl shot when bullets strike home
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 12-year-old girl was shot when bullets struck her home.
The shooting happened early Sunday. Police said the girl was sitting on her bed when bullets entered her bedroom and struck her.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that police said the girl was struck more than once by the bullets, which were fired outside her home.
The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police don’t know who fired the gun and said the investigation continues.
Former homicide convict seeks $5.7 million in compensation
MADISON — A man who spent 25 years in prison in connection with a 1992 homicide wants the state to pay him nearly $6 million, according to documents filed with the Wisconsin Claims Board.
Derrick Sanders, now 48, is demanding $5.7 million. He argued he was wrongfully convicted of participating in Jason Bowie’s shooting death in Milwaukee. Prosecutors dropped the charges last year after a circuit judge tossed out his conviction.
State law limits compensation for wrongful convictions to $25,000. Sanders wants that money plus damages, arguing his incarceration resulted in the loss of liberty, property, earnings and reputation. He maintains that when he was arrested he was working full-time, had no criminal records and had been honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, according to documents filed with the claims board..
Native Americans granted funds for green projects
MADISON — Two Native American tribes in Wisconsin are receiving federal grants for renewable energy projects that tribe members say will help reduce costs and lead to energy independence.
The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in Odanah received a nearly $1 million grant, while the Forest County Potawatomi Community in Crandon got a grant for more than $1.5 million. The grants, announced last month, will be used to install solar panels at tribal buildings.
The Wisconsin tribes are among 12 nationwide that received a total of 14 grants from the federal Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs worth a total of $16 million, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.
“These projects will unleash sovereign Native American and Alaska Native energy development however each tribe believes is best for their community,” U.S. Undersecretary of Energy Mark Menezes said in a statement.
Grafton appeals decision on private school tuition
MILWAUKEE — The Grafton School District is asking a federal court to overturn a decision by a state administrative law judge that forced it to pay $78,000 a year in tuition, plus expenses, to send a student to a boarding school that specializes in learning disabilities.
The Journal Sentinel reported that the federal lawsuit argues that Judge Sally Pederson erred in July in finding that Grafton failed to provide a now 17-year-old student with the free and appropriate public education required by state and federal law.
Pederson’s ruling stems from a yearslong battle between the district and the teen’s mother who says he struggled with attention deficit, anxiety, dyslexia and other disorders.
Grafton Superintendent Jeff Nelson and the district’s attorney, Andrew Phillips, declined to discuss the case.