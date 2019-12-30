Baby injured in Milwaukee crash dies; death toll rises to 4
A baby boy injured in a Milwaukee car crash has died, bringing the death toll from the weekend crash to four, authorities said Sunday
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the death of 5-month-old Larry Williams IV.
The baby’s parents and 2-year-old sister also were killed in the crash. They are identified as 29-year-old Larry Williams, 22-year-old Ayana Hill and their daughter, Yana Williams, all of Milwaukee. Autopsies for the three are scheduled today.
A 1-year-old girl remains hospitalized, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Police said she was in stable condition.
Police said the car crashed into a tree on Milwaukee’s north side on Friday night. A witness says the car was speeding when it crashed.
Police: Michigan State student home in Chicago fatally shot
CHICAGO — A Michigan State University student was fatally shot in an apparent domestic incident that happened while she home on break in Chicago, police said.
Lyniah Bell, 19, was shot in the head late Friday evening in an apartment on the city’s South Side, authorities said. A witness told police Bell was in the bedroom when they heard the gunshot and found her with the head wound.
Police said a person was is in custody with charges pending.
Attending MSU was Bell’s dream and she was planning to major in business and journalism, family members said.
“She loved it,” her cousin Sam Brown told The Chicago Tribune. “Sometimes it felt as if she’s at home there and she was visiting us.”
The freshman college student had graduated from North Lawndale College Prep in Chicago where she participated in a theater club and was a National Honors Society member.
“We just can’t say enough good about the positive impact she had on the school community,” said Garland Thomas-McDavid, the Chicago charter school’s president. “She will be missed dearly, and our hearts grieve alongside her mother and family.”
Former U.S. attorney in southern Illinois charged with 3rd DUI
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Former U.S. Attorney Steve Wigginton has been charged with driving under the influence for the third time since 2017, according to police.
Wigginton, of Troy, was arrested Thursday in Edwardsville, according to Police Chief Jay Keeven. He said more details would likely be available today.
Wigginton’s court date in the most recent case is Feb. 5.
A message left Sunday for a Wigginton attorney wasn’t immediately returned. A listed Illinois phone number for him was no longer valid, according to a person who answered Sunday.
He resigned as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois in 2015 after being appointed in 2010.
Wigginton was charged with a DUI on News Year’s Eve in 2018. Court records show his next hearing in that case is Thursday.
In May 2017, he was arrested on charges of drunken driving, leaving the scene of a crash and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash. He pleaded guilty to the DUI charge and the other charges were dismissed.