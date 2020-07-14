Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO fired
DES MOINES, Iowa — The CEO and president of Make-A-Wish Iowa has been fired after the organization discovered financial irregularities during an internal audit, according to the charity’s board chairman.
Jennifer Woodley has been dismissed, board chairman Joshua Norton said in a statement late last week. Rachel Reams, a vice president with the organization, will serve as the interim CEO while the board conducts a search for a new leader, he said.
Norton declined to give details on the nature of the financial irregularities. Woodley was named CEO of the group less than a year ago, in August 2019.
Man arrested on flight to Chicago
SEATTLE — Seattle police arrested a man accused of threatening other passengers on a flight to Chicago late Saturday night.
Video from a passenger shows the man walking in the aisle and shouting that he would kill everyone on board “in the name of Jesus.”
Chicagoans urged to complete census
CHICAGO — About 55% of Chicago residents have filled out the U.S. census, officials said Monday as the mayor of the country’s third-largest city urged more people to participate.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said some neighborhoods on the city’s West and South sides have seen response rates lower than 40%. Lightfoot warned that could mean those areas get shorted on needed federal resources toward infrastructure, schools, parks and other purposes.
Woman killed while bicycling
OTSEGO, Wis. — A 58-year-old woman was biking on county Highway B in Sunday morning when she was struck by a Honda Civic near the town of Otsego.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by a University Hospital Med Flight doctor.
Authorities say the driver who struck the victim has been cooperating with the investigation and did not appear to be impaired.