First healthcare workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
CHICAGO — Health care workers in Chicago and Peoria received the first COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday during ceremonial events attended by top elected officials.
Five health care workers, including emergency room nurses, rolled up their sleeves and received shots at Loretto Hospital, which is located in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood, a largely Black enclave that has been hit hard by COVID-19.
Applause followed each shot.
“You can see and feel the buzz of excitement because of this historic day,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. “This is truly an exciting and important moment in our city’s history.”
Later in the morning, five other health care workers received shots at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Gov. J.B. Pritzker called it a beginning for the state.
Doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving this week. Health care workers will receive the first shots.
Pritzker has said he expects Illinois to receive about 109,000 doses initially within the next few weeks. Chicago officials expect about 20,000 to 25,000 of those in the city.
Lightfoot said that despite the hopeful news, widespread availability of a vaccine is still months away. She cited an uptick in cases following Thanksgiving.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 7,359 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths. Overall, the state has tallied more than 860,000 cases and 14,509 deaths.
Suspect in fatal shooting turns himself in to police
MILWAUKEE — The man charged in a fatal shooting in Milwaukee that prosecutors say involved an argument over basketball has resigned his position as a Hales Corners firefighter, the village said Tuesday.
Twenty-three-year-old Caesar Fuentes has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide by use of a dangerous weapon in the death of 24-year-old Andre Nicholson early Sunday, WTMJ-TV reported.
Police say the two men argued over which high school basketball team was better at a Third Ward bar. A criminal complaint says Nicholson struck Fuentes and was asked to leave the bar.
Fuentes followed him outside and shot him six times, the complaint said.
Fuentes turned himself in a short time later, according to police.
Inmate escapes van through open window
GARY, Ind. — A man charged with murder escaped by jumping through an open window in a transport van while it was stopped at a McDonald’s, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.
Leon Taylor, 22, was being transported from Texas to Lake County by an agent from REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wisconsin, when Taylor fled about 3 p.m. Monday in Gary despite wearing a chain around his midsection, handcuffs and a restraint on his leg, police said.
A manhunt by Gary and Lake County sheriff’s police, including a helicopter and K-9 units, was unable to locate Taylor following his escape. He remained at large Tuesday.
Martinez said Taylor was being transported from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago at the time. The REDI agent pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru to ensure the prisoner was fed before heading to the Lake County Jail, Martinez said.
Taylor requested the agent roll down a window so he could remove his protective mask and spit out the window, Martinez said. When the agent did so, Taylor fled out the window.
Police records show Taylor faces a murder charge in East Chicago, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Metra shooting suspect surrenders
CHICAGO — A Chicago man who allegedly pulled a rifle out of a backpack and fired one shot at a Metra train station is facing three felony firearm charges after surrendering to authorities.
Shawn A. Kimbrough, 40, turned himself in Monday morning to Metra Police after the public transit agency said in a statement that it negotiated the terms of Kimbrough’s surrender with his lawyer.
Metra said Kimbrough surrendered after authorities received tips that identified him as the shooting suspect after the FBI released security video and images of a man who removed a collapsible rifle from a backpack on Dec. 1 and fired one shot at McCormick Place’s Metra station.
No injuries were reported in that incident and it was unclear if the man was aiming at anything, officials said.
Kimbrough was expected to appear Tuesday in bond court. He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a firearm owners identification card and reckless discharge of a firearm.
A message left Tuesday for Kimbrough’s attorney seeking comment on his client’s behalf was not immediately returned.
Stabber sentenced to mental hospital
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin man who was obsessively concerned about the coronavirus pandemic has been ordered to spend the rest of his life in a mental health institution for stabbing four of his family members, two of them fatally.
Adam Roth, 36, of Waukesha, was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in the attack, which authorities said was linked to his concerns about coronavirus. He told a detective the day after the stabbing that coronavirus “was coming and I had to save them.”
In March, Roth and his wife, Dominique Roth, were in the kitchen eating when Adam began stabbing Dominique, according to a criminal complaint. When Dominique’s mother, Gilane Popanda, and Gilane’s other daughters, Desiree and Deidre, told him to stop, he “turned on everybody,” the complaint said.
Dominique Roth, 34, her sister, Deidre Popanda, 26, and a family dog died from their injuries. Desiree Popanda, 36, and Gilane Popanda, 62, also suffered significant injuries in the stabbing, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Waukesha County Deputy District Attorney Ted Szczupakiewicz asked for a lifetime commitment for Roth during Monday’s sentencing hearing, requesting institutional care as opposed to conditional release.
“There is clear and convincing evidence that if Mr. Roth would be conditionally released, he would pose a significant risk. And that’s not a risk, at this point, I think anyone would hope the court would take,” he said.
Roth’s attorney, Cameron Weitzner, did not challenge the prosecution’s requested sentence.
“This case is about an individual who is suffering from mental illness and was suffering in a way that I don’t think any of us can understand,” Weitzner said.
Roth earlier pleaded guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.