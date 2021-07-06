Police search for suspect who tossed explosive device injuring 2 officers
MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are trying to find whoever threw an explosive at two officers early Monday morning.
Police said in a news release that an unknown suspect threw a “powerful pyrotechnic” device toward two male officers a little after midnight on North Water Street a few blocks from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
The device detonated, injuring both officers, ages 45 and 40. Their injuries weren’t life-threatening but they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Democratic field grows to 8 in U.S. Senate race
MADISON, Wis. — The field of Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson continues to grow, with a Milwaukee attorney and a former candidate for the state Legislature joining the race.
The most recent Democratic candidates to file paperwork to run are Milwaukee attorney Peter Peckarsky and Adam Murphy, an information technology business owner from Franklin.
Peckarsky announced his candidacy on Saturday and Murphy has filed paperwork to run with the Federal Election Commission.
They join five other announced candidates and a sixth who is poised to enter the race. The other announced candidates are state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; state Sen. Chris Larson, of Milwaukee; Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry; and Dr. Gillian Battino, a Wausau radiologist.
Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project, has formed an exploratory committee and is also expected to run. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is also considering a run for the Senate.