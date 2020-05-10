Iowa Republican Party to use mail-in ballots for state convention
DES MOINES — The Republican Party of Iowa plans to hold its state convention via mail-in ballots, rather than gathering in Des Moines this summer because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The party announced last week that all delegates will receive mail-in ballots to decide such issues as ratifying the party platform and electing delegates to the national GOP convention. The convention had been planned for June 13 in Des Moines.
“The GOP State Convention would require over 1,500 Iowans from every county to convene at a central location in Polk County, and then return home to their respective counties. It’s simply not feasible to plan an event that large at this time,” party spokesman Aaron Britt said in a news release.
The party recently held its district conventions by mail-in ballot and said that effort was an “overwhelming success,” with more than 80% of delegates participating, which was a higher participation rate than for traditional conventions.
Man accused of firing at Milwaukee officers
MILWAUKEE — A 36-year-old Milwaukee man has been charged after authorities say he fired at Milwaukee police officers as he was running from them earlier this week.
Jason Gonzalez was charged Friday with two counts of reckless endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon. Two other men were also charged with one count each of obstructing an officer. The officers did not fire their weapons and were not hurt.
Reopening plan for Chicago released
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday released the city’s five-step path toward reopening, which includes some stricter standards than the state plan released earlier in the week.
Lightfoot warned that progress is dependent on residents continuing to stay home through the month of May to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Lightfoot’s plan projects substantial changes to life in the city even after restrictions start to loosen, including continuing to require people to wear face coverings through the fourth phase. Chicago is in the second phase of the plan, which requires people to stay home except for essential activities or work.
Gypsy-moth spraying planned in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Agriculture will begin treating parts of northern Illinois infested with the gypsy moth, a destructive pest that eats more than 250 species of trees and shrubs but is partial to oak leaves.
Beginning Monday, low-flying helicopters are scheduled to begin spraying during early morning hours in parts of DuPage, Will and Ogle counties, weather permitting. About 1,442 acres will be treated with an application of BtK, a naturally occurring bacteria used by gardeners the department says is as an environmentally friendly alternative to chemical pesticides and is not harmful to humans or pets. A second application will be applied in the following two weeks, if weather permits.
Officials say the moths will devour almost anything leafy and green, and large populations of the gypsy moth can strip plants bare, making them vulnerable to other insects and disease. Trees also can die because of severe defoliation.
A second phase of treatments will take place in parts of Jo Daviess, Kendall, Ogle and Will Counties in June and will cover nearly 25,000 acres. Aircraft will again be used and will spread a pheromone, Splat GM-Organic, which prevents the moths from breeding.
The Agriculture Department has posted a map of treatment sites and more information online.
Chicago police officers pick union leader
CHICAGO — Rank-and-file Chicago police officers have chosen a veteran cop who’s a longtime critic of the department’s top brass as the new leader of their police union.
Officer John Catanzara, a 25-year Chicago Police Department veteran, won Friday’s runoff election to become the next president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. He defeated incumbent union president Kevin Graham with about 55% of the vote.
Federal program gives $8 million to Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Federal agriculture officials have awarded Illinois $8 million to protect working farmland, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has joined other groups including The Conservation Fund to plan and coordinate the projects that will be funded with money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.