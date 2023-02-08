MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers wants to make it harder for the Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature to stop conservationists and the state from buying land, proposing Wednesday to increase the thresholds for stopping stewardship projects.

Evers said his executive budget proposal will repeal the requirement that all projects north of Highway 64 be subject to legislative review and double the threshold of legislative review for grants and acquisitions under the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program from $250,000 to $500,000. The governor's budget also will require any member of the Legislature who objects to a purchase to be named publicly. Currently, lawmakers can object anonymously, delaying or even killing projects.

