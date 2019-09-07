Judge OKs cleaning plant’s reopening
WHEATON — An Illinois judge has ruled the operator of a suburban Chicago medical equipment cleaning plant its neighbors say emit cancer-causing fumes can reopen the facility.
DuPage County Circuit Judge Paul Fullerton on Friday approved an agreement reached in July between Sterigenics, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.
The agreement will allow Oak Brook-based Sterigenics to reopen the Willowbrook plant after additional emission capture and control equipment is installed. In February, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency shut down the plant after air quality monitoring found spikes of ethylene oxide in surrounding neighborhoods.
Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla said despite the judge’s ruling, the fight to ban ethylene oxide from the city is not over.
Trilla said the city will back legislation introduced by state Rep. Jim Durkin amending the Environmental Protection Act to give home rule governments the ability to ban ethylene oxide within their boundaries.
Man injured when struck by bowling ball
CICERO — Officials say a man has been critically injured after being struck in the head with a thrown bowling ball.
Damante Williams, 28, is in critical condition at Loyola University Medical Center, where he remained in a medically induced coma Friday.
Cicero town spokesman Ray Hanania said the injury occurred during a fight Wednesday evening at Town Hall Bowl in the Chicago suburb.
Hanania said the fight occurred during a promotion at the bowling alley. He said someone ran from the bowling alley to flag down a police car to report the attack.
Obama center affecting property values
CHICAGO — The yet-to-be constructed Obama Presidential Center in Chicago is already having an effect on property values and the rent being charged nearby residents.
Former President Barack Obama plans to build the $500 million center in Jackson Park on the South Side.
Janet Smith, of the University of Illinois-Chicago, said the study found “clear evidence” in the Woodlawn and South Shore neighborhoods of rising rents in newly renovated and new construction units that most current low income, black residents can’t afford.
Obama has in the past come out against a community benefits agreement that would set aside 30% of new housing as affordable within two miles of the presidential center site. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been noncommittal about a proposed ordinance codifying such an agreement.
Autism chief accused of insurance fraud
CHICAGO — The head of a suburban Chicago facility that treats patients with autism is accused of defrauding an insurance company of millions of dollars.
Latrice Harrell is the executive director of The Champion Center for Autism in Oak Forest. She is charged in U.S. District Court with health care fraud, making false statements in a health care matter and identity theft. Harrell, of Olympia Field, pleaded not guilty.
Federal prosecutors allege the 46-year-old Harrell billed Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois at least $3 million for services never provided patients. As a result, Harrell received more than $1.6 million from the insurer between November 2015 and May 2018.
Prosecutors claim Harrell billed the insurer for treatments she falsely claimed were performed by the center’s occupational therapist or behavioral analyst.