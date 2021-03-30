Iowa man pleads guilty to OWI in fatal crash
PRIMGHAR, Iowa — A northwestern Iowa man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a 2019 crash that killed another man.
Joshua Mahler, 42, of Sutherland, pleaded guilty last week in O’Brien County District Court to a first offense of operating while intoxicated, a serious misdemeanor, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Under the terms of the plea, Mahler was sentenced a suspended term of 180 days in jail. Mahler will spend 60 days on electronic monitoring, a year of probation and pay a $1,250 fine.
Investigators have said Mahler was driving a sport utility vehicle on Oct. 6, 2019, when he hit an off-road utility vehicle driven by 61-year-old Jerome Schueller. Schueller was killed, and two boys ages 6 and 8 riding with Schueller were injured.
Police officer accused of domestic assault
CRESTON, Iowa — A southwestern Iowa police officer has been arrested and placed on paid leave after he was accused of domestic assault.
Police in Creston responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning and found a woman with visible injuries, including deep cuts to her head, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Monday in a news release.
The woman told police she was assaulted by Eric Shawler, a 48-year-old off-duty Creston police officer who was still at the home when police arrived. Investigators said the woman told police Shawler had smashed her head into a table, thrown her into a door and kicked her several times.
Shawler was taken in for questioning and denied that he had attacked the woman, according to police arrest record. Investigators said there were inconsistencies in his story.
5 die in separate wrong-way crashes
CHICAGO — Five people were killed in separate, fiery wrong-way crashes on a Chicago expressway early Monday, state police said.
The first crash along the Eisenhower Expressway, or Interstate 290, occurred about 1:10 a.m. in west suburban Forest Park when a wrong-way driver hit a car in the eastbound lanes, killing both drivers while their vehicles burst into flames, said Illinois State Police spokeswoman Gabriela Ugarte.
A passenger in the vehicle hit by the wrong-way driver was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.
A half-hour after that crash, a vehicle drove the wrong way onto an I-290 ramp and collided head-on with another vehicle, causing both to catch fire, Ugarte said.
Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were killed, police said.
Chicago police officer fatally shoots suspect
CHICAGO — A Chicago Police officer responding to a scene where gunfire had been detected fatally shot a person early Monday in what the department called an “armed confrontation” with police.
According to police the officers had been dispatched to the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s West Side shortly after 2 a.m.
“Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot” and began chasing him, department spokesman Tom Ahern said.
The officers chased the person into an alley behind Farragut Career Academy High School, where one officer shot him in the chest. A handgun was recovered at the scene.