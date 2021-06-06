Iowa woman’s sentencing delayed
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Sentencing for an Iowa woman who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a woman at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant was delayed Friday because she told authorities she is innocent.
Treshonda Pollion, 25, of Davenport, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday after she pleaded guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case.
Scott County Judge Henry Latham extended the sentencing but did not set a new date.
Pollion’s attorney, Michael Motto, said her comments during pre-sentencing were meant to explain why she accepted the plea deal. He asked for time to talk to Pollion and to add a clarifying addendum to the investigation, rather than starting the case over by rejecting the plea.
Pollion was accused of shooting Chairs on Oct. 25 after the two women reportedly got into a fistfight after an argument over a game card.
Chicago mayor moves up reopening
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday she has moved up the city’s timetable for a full reopening to match the rest of the state.
Lightfoot had planned to allow bars, restaurants, hotels and sports stadiums to open to full capacity on July 4. Now she says the city is ready to join the rest of the state in lifting all capacity restrictions on June 11. However, officials say face masks will still be required in schools, in health care settings, on public transit and in some businesses.