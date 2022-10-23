Illinois coach convicted of sexually abusing ice skater
ROCKFORD, Ill. — A jury found a northern Illinois ice skating coach guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving a young skater.
The verdict against Eugene Heffron, 83, was announced Friday by the Winnebago County state’s attorney’s office. The girl was between the ages of 9 and 15 when the abuse occurred from 1999-2006.
She was among three former skaters who accused the longtime coach in Rockford of sexual misconduct in 2018. Illinois State Police conducted an investigation after reports that skaters were touched inappropriately during lessons, the Rockford Register Star reported that year.
Heffron is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 27, 2023. He faces between three and seven years in prison, according to prosecutors. He also could receive probation.
Trial dates involving two additional victims have not been set.
Heffron, a member of the U.S. ice dancing demonstration team at the 1968 Olympics in Grenoble, France, had taught figure skating for the Rockford Park District on and off since 1984 and helped put on ice shows, the Rockford Register Star reported. He also taught in the district’s Learn to Skate program and gave one-on-one instruction to skaters who had trained in the Rockford area.
Man who stole $426,000 from elderly victim faces sentencing
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man convicted of stealing more than $426,000 from a 92-year-old nursing home resident is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
A jury earlier this month found Terry Culver guilty of eight felonies. The Wisconsin attorney general office says he acted as power of attorney for the victim and removed the money from bank accounts.
Culver allegedly spent the money on home improvements and vehicles, as well as on numerous outings at bars, restaurants and casinos, including in Las Vegas.
The complaint also accuses Culver of filing false and fraudulent tax returns with the Department of Revenue for five years.
Sentencing is set for Jan. 4.
Iowa’s drought nears worst in 9 years
The state’s drought continues to worsen amid dismal rainfall and is now the worst it’s been in more than two years, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
If deteriorating conditions continue at the recent pace, by next week the drought will be its worst since 2013.
About 84% of the state is experiencing some measure of drought, the Drought Monitor reported Thursday. That’s an increase from 57% the week prior, when all of the state was rated abnormally dry or worse for the first time since 2013.
The Drought Monitor uses four classifications of drought — moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional — and the areas of Iowa with moderate and severe drought expanded considerably in the past week.
That expansion was most notable in northeast Iowa, which until recent weeks was flush with rainfall this year. The lack of rainfall in other parts of the state has led to lower water flows in rivers.
“The Raccoon basin is running much below normal for this time of year,” said Jeff Zogg, a senior hydrologist for the National Weather Service.
Flows in the Raccoon River Basin in west-central Iowa are less than they have been in at least 90% of all years on record, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The Raccoon River terminates at the Des Moines River and is a major source of drinking water for the Des Moines metro area.
