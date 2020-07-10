News in your town

Face masks made mandatory on all UW campuses this fall

Iowa/WIsconsin/Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin man charged with homicide as hate crime in fatal crash

Catering company furloughs 1,300 at Lambeau Field, Miller Park

Man on scooter fatally struck by Illinois police SUV

Petition filed to recall Madison's mayor, unrest cited

Illinois man faces new charges in 2019 killing of deputy

Walgreens dives into primary care with clinic expansion

Chicago Police forming citywide unit to combat violent crime

Recount underway in 2018 Macon County sheriff election

Iowa got free masks from Taiwan and companies, filings show

CDC: Minorities affected much more in meatpacking outbreaks