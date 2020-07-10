FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A Fond du Lac man is charged with homicide as a hate crime because prosecutors say he intentionally crashed his pickup truck into a motorcyclist and killed the man because he was white.

Authorities say 27-year-old Daniel Navarro, who is Mexican American, told investigators he has been harassed by co-workers and neighbors, poisoned, drugged and verbally attacked because of his race by white people.

Fifty-five-year-old Phillip Thiessen was killed July 3 in the town of Taycheedah. Thiessen was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says Navarro apparently didn't know Thiessen but targeted him because he was white.

Navarro is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both as hate crimes.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Robert Wirtz set bail at $1 million during an initial court appearance Thursday.

Comments disabled.