AMES, Iowa — The fountain outside the Memorial Union at Iowa State University will be drained and its statues removed in an effort to preserve one of the most iconic art pieces on campus.

The "Fountain of the Four Seasons" by artist Christian Petersen has stood outside the north entrance of the Memorial Union since 1941. But 81 years exposed to the elements has resulted in cracked stone and concrete, according to a news release and information online from University Museums, which preserves and exhibits campus art.

