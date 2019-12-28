Michael Passman, a spokesman for the district, told The Chicago Sun-Times that Travis was removed from his position on Dec. 3 after the allegations surfaced.
Man charged with hate crime for Wisconsin Dells assault
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A visitor to a Wisconsin Dells resort has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly admitting that he assaulted a man based on his race in a resort bar, authorities said.
Bradley Davis, 34, of Hales Corners, was charged Monday with felony aggravated battery with the modifier of a hate crime because Davis allegedly “intentionally selected the person against whom the crime was committed” based on a perception regarding their race, court records show.
Davis is accused of punching the victim numerous times in the face until the victim passed out and fell to the floor, and then kicking the man in the face while he was down, the Baraboo News Republic reported. The victim’s daughter said Davis cursed at her father and called him a Mexican, the complaint states.
Davis told Lake Delton police officer Pat Wex that he was the victim of the hate crime, according to the complaint. Davis said he was sitting in the bar area at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park when “five Mexicans” started calling him “white boy” and swearing about their dislike of the U.S. president.
According to Wex, Davis said he felt threatened and that he needed to protect his family when he began punching the man, though he later admitted that none of his family members were in the bar area at the time. He said he was hit during the altercation and Wex noted a quarter-inch cut on his lip.
“I knocked him out,” Davis said, according to the complaint.
Davis faces 11 years in prison.
Former Satan Disciple member sentenced in Chicago
CHICAGO — A federal judge in Chicago has sentenced a longtime member of the Satan Disciples street gang to 12 years in prison on narcotics and gun possession convictions, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a Friday press release.
Efren Gutierrez, 44, was arrested in 2017 after agents found cocaine and other illegal drugs at his Burbank home, just southwest of Chicago.
Agents found a loaded .45-caliber handgun in a diaper bag at the home, according to prosecutors. The gun had been stolen in Wyoming in 2016.
Gutierrez was sentenced this week after pleading guilty in April to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He faced a mandatory minimum 10-year sentence.
His lawyers had asked for a prison term of no more than 10 years. They pointed to Gutierrez’s upbring in a dangerous Chicago neighborhood and to how the Satan Disciples recruited him when he was just 12.
The defense also insisted the father of eight was remorseful, and that he’d taken steps in recent years to improve his life and the lives of his kids.
But prosecutors cited his previous convictions, including for badly injuring someone by beating the person repeatedly with a baseball bat.
Wisconsin man facing 11th drunken driving charge
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Authorities say a Wisconsin man is facing his 11th drunken driving charge after a hit-and-run crash on Christmas night.
The State Journal reported that Bruce Henningfield, 59, was arrested shortly before 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the Dane County Jail after a blood draw was completed, Stoughton police said in a statement.
Henningfield is accused of crashing into a parked vehicle in the parking lot of his Stoughton apartment complex and leaving the scene. A witness notified authorities and followed Henningfield to a nearby bar parking lot, police said.
Officers later stopped Henningfield, who exhibited signs of impairment and was arrested.
Madison man charged in sister’s fatal Christmas Eve shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Bail is set at $1 million for a Madison man accused of fatally shooting his sister at her home on Christmas Eve.
Joseph Green, 57, was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 63-year-old Sheila Green of Madison.
According to the complaint, after allegedly shooting his sister, Joseph Green called 911, went back to his apartment, dropped the gun in a trash bin outside the building, then waited for police to arrive.
The 911 caller said, “My sister needs an ambulance immediately” before hanging up.
Police say there were no signs of a struggle at Sheila Green’s home. Police don’t say why Green would have shot his sister, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Green appeared in court Friday afternoon and remains in jail. A state assistant public defender who appeared with Green in court did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.
The killing is the fourth reported homicide in Madison this year.
Former junior ROTC instructor accused of sexual assault
CHICAGO — A former JROTC instructor at a Chicago high school has been charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student, police and prosecutors said this week.
Chicago police arrested Brian Travis on Wednesday morning at O’Hare International Airport. Prosecutors said Travis was set to take a flight to Mexico.
The 46-year-old former Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor is charged with criminal sexual assault and misdemeanor assault.
Travis remained in jail without bail on Friday. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.
Cook County prosecutors told WLS-TV that Travis and the victim met at Roosevelt High School. They said Travis soon began texting her and later assaulted her multiple times.
“The victim would confide in the defendant on subjects concerning her health and her relationships,” Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said. “The defendant asked the victim if she wanted to be a sugar baby and if she wanted him to be her sugar daddy.”
Media outlets reported that Travis was a junior ROTC instructor at the school until June then moved to a role at the Chicago Public School district’s ROTC office.