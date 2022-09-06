One year after another state took action against him, a physician assistant accused of numerous acts of sexual misconduct has agreed to surrender his Iowa license.

In February, the Iowa Board of Physician Assistants charged Jon Eason Perry, of Roswell, N.M., with being subject to some form of undisclosed discipline by a licensing board in another, unspecified state.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.