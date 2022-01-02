Peoria Police searching for suspect in slayings of 2 women
PEORIA, Ill. — Police in Peoria were searching for a man suspected in the shooting deaths of two women in separate incidents early Saturday.
According to the (Peoria) Journal Star, one of the women was shot at 2:01 a.m. in the 2000 block of Southwest Adams Street. A man who was shot in the same incident was taken to an area hospital with what police said in a news release were non-life-threatening injuries.
Less than two hours later, another woman was fatally shot in the 500 block of West Martin Luther King Drive.
Police said an arrest warrant was issued Saturday afternoon for Robert A. White, 27. of Peoria. They said he is considered armed and dangerous.
The killings were the first of the year in Peoria. They came just hours into the new year after 2021 ended with 34 homicides — the most in the city’s history. The previous record for homicides was 25, set in 2019.
One person dies in New Year’s Day house fire in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa — One person died Saturday at a Waterloo home, fire officials said.
The victim was an adult male but fire officials did not release his name.
The cause of the fire at the two-story single-family home hasn’t been determined by the city fire marshal, said Chief Pat Treloar with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
One person was able to escape the fire. People at the scene said a person was still inside but firefighters were not able to enter for about an hour because the blaze was too intense, fire Capt. Bill Harter said.
When firefighters entered the house, the victim was found dead upstairs, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
The fire apparently started on the first floor, moved into the upstairs and eventually broke through the roof.
Wisconsin garage explosion kills 2 people, hospitalizes 2 more
LESSOR, Wis. — An explosion in a garage in the Wisconsin township of Lessor killed two people on Friday and hospitalized two more, the Shawano County sheriff’s office reported.
The sheriff’s office said that a pressurized container had been punctured, which caused the explosion in the town northwest of Green Bay. Multiple law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical agencies responded to the scene, including the Wisconsin State Patrol and emergency helicopter services.
The sheriff’s office said it is continuing the investigate the explosion.
Authorities identify pedestrian killed in Polk County
DES MOINES — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 77-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car as he walked in northeast Des Moines.
Jack Waters, of Des Moines, died at the scene after he was struck Thursday night by a Chevrolet Tahoe as he walked across Northeast 14th Street, the Polk County Sheriff’s office said.
The Tahoe’s driver stopped and cooperated with investigators.
The investigation is continuing.
Renovations planned for Chicago indoor children’s garden
CHICAGO — A popular children’s garden on Chicago’s West Side is slated to undergo renovations starting this spring, with a focus on improving accessibility for people with disabilities.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the estimated $5.6 million project includes a spiral ramp from the ground to the roof of the children’s garden inside the Garfield Park Conservatory. Plans also include an art and nature gallery, a toddler-specific gallery and a texture trail.
The garden has not been renovated since it opened more than 20 years ago as the largest indoor natural playscape in the U.S., said Jennifer Van Valkenburg, president and CEO for the Garfield Park Conservatory Alliance.
“For people to be connected to nature, understand ecosystems, understand that these plants talk to each other and to us and that we rely on them,” she said. “We are extremely excited and privileged to have the opportunity to connect people to that understanding of nature in a way that’s not scary and that is embracing our relationship with plants and nature.”
The garden was closed as a precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic but drew 260,000 visitors in 2019, including nearly 20,000 children on organized field trips.
Organizers have raised $4 million so far and still raising money, with hopes to reopen the garden in the fall of 2023.