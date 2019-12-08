6 instruments worth $28,000 stolen from UW-Madison lockers
MADISON, Wis. — Six instruments worth $28,000, including a $10,000 violin, have been stolen from lockers inside a University of Wisconsin-Madison campus building, police said.
There are no suspects in the robberies which police told the Wisconsin State Journal likely happened sometime over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. University police were scouring security footage and contacting local music stores and pawn shops in search of the instruments, the State Journal said in a story published Friday.
UW student Samantha Carter said she was in “utter disbelief” that her violin had been stolen.
“It didn’t feel real,” she said when she saw that her locker had been broken into and the violin was gone. “I never imagined anything like this happening.”
There was no evidence of forced entry to the building, but police believe the lockers were forced open. Police had no leads as of Thursday and said they believe the thefts occurred sometime between the evening of Nov. 27 and the afternoon of Dec. 1.
Carter, 22, said she has shed “literal blood, sweat and tears” over the instrument since her family bought it for $8,000 in 2013. Other instruments stolen included a flute, piccolo and cello, plus accessories.
“Somebody had a lot of guts to walk out of the building with a cello,” said police spokesman Marc Lovicott.
Priest charged in death of teacher who was hit by car
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A 73-year-old priest has been charged in the death of a suburban Chicago teacher who was struck by a car after both had attended a Christmas party for staff at a Catholic school, police said Saturday.
The Rev. Paul Burak was taken into custody Thursday, a day after Margaret “Rone” Leja was killed while leaving a restaurant. Another teacher from St. Michael School was injured.
Burak , who last year retired as pastor at St. Michael Parish, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, said Orland Park police Chief Tim McCarthy.
It was a “chaotic scene” outside Square Celt Ale House, McCarthy said.
It wasn’t immediately known if Burak had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. A judge agreed to release him with an electronic monitor.
McCarthy said he didn’t know whether Burak was aware he had hit Leja, 61, and Elizabeth Kosteck, 54. The chief declined to comment on the priest’s blood-alcohol level.
“We continue to grieve the loss of Ms. Leja and the injury to Mrs. Kosteck,” the Archdiocese of Chicago said. “We again offer our heartfelt condolences, support and sympathy to their families and are keeping them and all affected by this tragedy in our prayers.”
Police: Suspect shot, injuredWEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A fleeing suspect was shot Saturday by a Clive police officer after the suspect allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer, police said.
The Clive Police Department said in a news release that the shooting happened in West Des Moines early Saturday morning following a brief high-speed chase on Interstate 235 and, later, on foot.The chase began around 2:30 a.m. when Clive officers tried to stop a car and it fled on eastbound I-235, the release said. The fleeing car crashed while trying to exit the interstate, and two men in the car fled on foot with officers giving chase, police said. An officer had chased one suspect into an area between houses when the suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at the officer, police said. The officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect.
The suspect was rushed to a hospital, police said. Neither his identity nor his medical condition had been released by mid-morning Saturday.
Investigators said the handgun brandished by the suspect was found at the scene of the shooting. The second suspect also was found and arrested.
The name of the officer involved in the shooting, who has been placed on paid administrative leave, was not released.