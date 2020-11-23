Iowa reports 1st COVID death of prison staff member
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Corrections reported the first coronavirus-related death of a prison staff member as the state reported Friday that confirmed virus infections have now surpassed 200,000.
The Corrections Department reported Thursday that a staff member at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville died on Monday due to a COVID-19 infection. The department listed it as the first death of a corrections staff member but didn’t immediately respond to a request for details.
Eight inmates have died of causes related to the coronavirus, according to the department’s website. More than 500 inmates are now testing positive for the virus.
Across the state, there were 4,359 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours as of Friday morning, raising the total number of cases to 203,033. The state reported 25 people died of the virus, increasing the total number of deaths to 2,127.
Iowa has the nation’s third-highest number of cases per capita in the last 14 days, according to information from Johns Hopkins University.
Illinois agency launches study of gambling addiction
CHICAGO — A state agency has launched a one-year roughly $500,000 study on gambling addiction in Illinois.
Results will be used by the Illinois Department of Human Services to help determine future efforts to prevent problem gambling and increase access to treatment and services.
Among other things, researchers will study populations that are vulnerable or marginalized because of race, culture, economic or social disparity. They’ll also look at risk factors leading to a gambling problem.
“This gambling prevalence study is unprecedented in Illinois and will give us a clearer understanding of the prevalence of gambling disorder in the state. Understanding the pervasiveness of gambling disorder will allow us to target communities that may be disproportionality impacted by the expansion of gambling in the state,” IDHS Secretary Grace Hou said in a statement. “The study will also help us to understand where we can make further investments in Illinois communities to support treatment and recovery as well as education for responsible gambling.”
Money for the study comes from revenue from Illinois’ gambling tax and money set aside from the 2021 fiscal year budget.