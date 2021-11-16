Mausoleum opened on anniversary of cardinal’s death

HILLSIDE, Ill. — A mausoleum where eight Chicago Catholic leaders are interred was briefly opened to the public to mark the 25th anniversary of the death of Cardinal Joseph Bernardin.

More than 50 people toured the site Sunday at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside.

Bernardin died in 1996 at age 68. Eight bishops or archbishops are in the mausoleum, the Chicago Tribune reported.

2 people shot while loading ATM

CHICAGO — Two people loading an ATM in Chicago were shot during a robbery Monday, authorities said.

The victims, a man and a woman, were part of an armored truck team. They were loading an ATM on the city’s South Side when gunmen demanded the cash, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police.

They had significant injuries and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press

