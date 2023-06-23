Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed a new director to the Iowa Department of Education Thursday following the resignation of Chad Aldis, who was appointed to the position in March.
In a news release, the governor said Aldis resigned for “family reasons.” The new appointee, McKenzie Snow, will take over as the new director Monday.
“While a leadership change at this time was unexpected, I respect why it’s necessary,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I want to thank Director Aldis for his service, and I wish him and his family the very best.”
The leadership change comes as the state is set to launch Reynolds’ Education Savings Account program with the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year.
So far, more than 17,000 students have applied for the program, which is set up to provide individual students with a fund of $7,600 in taxpayer dollars to pay for private school tuition and associated costs. The application process remains open through June 30.
Snow, who currently serves as the Deputy Secretary of Education in the Commonwealth of Virginia, has experience advocating for “school choice” measures like Iowa’s ESA program. She served as policy director for the Foundation for Excellence in Education, a think tank created by former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush in 2008, where advocated for ESA programs and increased charter school funding.
Snow also worked for former U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos in former President Donald Trump’s administration, and served as the New Hampshire Division Director of Academics and Assessment, Special Education, Career Development, Adult Education, Wellness, and Nutrition.
In addition to implementing the ESA program, Snow will be overseeing other changes to Iowa education policy signed into law in 2023, such as limits on LGBTQ-related instruction and material for K-6 students and removing books depicting sexual acts from school libraries.
Snow said praised Reynolds as an “education champion,” and said she was humbled to serve as director.
“All children — regardless of their background or zip code — deserve a great education that inspires and prepares them for the future,” Snow said in a news release. “Together, we will continue to build upon Iowa’s commitment to educational excellence for all children.”