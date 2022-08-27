Iowa massage therapist accused of sex-related rule violations
NEVADA, Iowa — A central Iowa massage therapist is facing possible licensing-board sanctions for unspecified misconduct of a sexual nature.
The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy has charged therapist Hugh Parker, of Nevada, with improper sexual contact with, or making suggestive, lewd, lascivious or improper remarks or advances to either a client or a coworker.
The specific nature of Parker’s alleged conduct has been redacted from all of the publicly available board records due to a 2021 Iowa Supreme Court ruling that prevents licensing boards from telling the public the exact nature of a licensee’s conduct until the case is resolved.
A hearing in Parker’s case was originally scheduled for Sept. 6 but was recently rescheduled for Dec. 6.
