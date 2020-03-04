Grinnell schools lock down after report of suspicious person
GRINNELL — Two central Iowa schools were locked down Tuesday after someone reported spotting a suspicious person near one of them, the school superintendent said.
Superintendent Janet Stutz, of the Grinnell district, said the district office was notified around 8:40 a.m. that the person was seen outside the high school, not far from a K-2 elementary school. Both schools locked the doors, and students and teachers were told to remain in their classrooms, Stutz said.
Officers and school employees searched the high school and its grounds. It took until around 9:30 a.m. before the person was found somewhere other than inside the school, she said.
Grinnell Police Chief Dennis Reilly said a police investigation “concluded that no criminal act took place.”
Officials ask Iowans to self-isolate
after returning from 5 countries
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health issued a travel notice Tuesday telling Iowans returning from any country with COVID-19 cases to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return.
The countries meeting that description include China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
“If they become ill and need to seek medical care, they should call ahead to their doctor’s office and inform them of their recent travel,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, an epidemiologist serving as Iowa’s public health medical director.
She asked that employers consider flexible leave policies and tele-working options.
There are no confirmed cases of the virus in Iowa but experts expect infections are likely.
Iowa public health officials are monitoring five people who recently traveled to China, Pedati said.
Testing on three of them has returned negative and results are pending for the other two.
Man gets 2 years for rabbit assault
DES MOINES — A man who beat to death and beheaded a rabbit at an animal shelter in Des Moines has been given a two-year sentence.
Polk County court records say Bobby Carothers, 64, of Carroll, pleaded guilty last month to a charge of animal torture and requested immediate sentencing.
Staffers at the Animal Rescue League shelter identified Carothers as being the last visitor in the building on Dec. 15. He was asked to leave. The court records say that as Carothers left he said to one of the staffers, “I am having rabbit stew tonight.”
A short time later employees found the dead rabbit, Petunia.
A deputy arrested Carothers about three hours later. He talked freely about killing a rabbit earlier in the evening. Carothers told the deputy he was hungry, the records say.