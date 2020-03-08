Iowa governor takes precautions against COVID-19 outbreak
DES MOINES — Iowa’s governor has ordered a partial activation of the state emergency operations center in Johnston to prepare for the possibility of novel coronavirus cases in the state, where no cases of COVID-19 have yet been reported.
Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Saturday in a written statement. The partial activation of the center began Wednesday, Reynolds said.
The center provides for coordination and information sharing among state agencies and other partners, according to the statement. Beginning Monday, twice-weekly agency coordination briefings will be held to provide the latest information on COVID-19 and to ensure necessary preparedness measures are in place, the governor’s office said.
The virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally, although most people who have contracted the virus since December have now recovered.
Ex-Hillel House director convicted of molesting 9-year-oldIOWA CITY — A former director of a Jewish center in Iowa City has been convicted of molesting a 9-year-old boy.
A Johnson County jury found 29-year-old David Weltman guilty Thursday of second-degree sexual abuse. Prosecutors said Weltman abused the boy last year as he gave the boy Hebrew lessons at the Hillel House.
The boy reported to investigators that Weltman once picked him up, carried him into another room and touched him inappropriately. Weltman also confessed to a one-time friend that he has touched a child and that he is sexually attracted to young boys, police said.
Weltman is set to be sentenced on April 27.
Trial set to begin in southern Illinois woman’s 2010 deathJERSEYVILLE, Ill. — The trial of a southern Illinois man charged with a woman’s murder is set to begin Monday, nearly ten years after she went missing.
Roger Carroll is charged with three counts of first- degree murder, concealing a homicide and aggravated kidnapping in 48-year-old Bonnie Woodward’s death, The Alton Telegraph reported. Two weeks have been reserved for the trial.
Woodward was last seen in June 2010 outside her work, a nursing home in Alton.
Authorities considered Carroll a suspect at the time of Woodward’s disappearance because fingerprints found on her truck matched his. Police searched his property but found nothing.
Prosecutors said in 2018 that new information prompted another search of the property and investigators found Woodward’s burnt remains.
Man charged with using GPS device to track ex-girlfriendLA CROSSE, Wis. — Prosecutors have accused a West Salem man of using a GPS device to track his ex-girlfriend.
The La Crosse Tribune reports that 41-year-old Matthew Robinson was charged Thursday with stalking, misuse of a GPS device, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, the ex-girlfriend called police after Robinson started messaging her about her vehicle’s location and showed up at her friend’s house March 3 in Blair when he shouldn’t have known where she was. The woman searched her vehicle and found a GPS unit in the spare tire compartment.
Police found the shipping package for the GPS device in Robinson’s vehicle, along with a receipt with his address, email address and cellphone number.
The woman also told police about a Jan. 24 incident in which Robinson tore her shirt and threw her phone when she wanted to leave a bar they were at together.
Judge Elliott Levine released Robinson on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered him to have no contact with the woman.
Online court records didn’t list an attorney for him.
Man sentenced to life for killing his adoptive parentsPEORIA, Ill. — A man who confessed to fatally stabbing his parents and dumping their bodies in a central Illinois river was sentenced Friday to life in prison.
Jose Ramirez, 22, confessed last year to killing his parents in their home near Peoria. He later told friends he was “sick” of them, prosecutors said.
The bodies of Susan Brill de Ramirez, a Bradley University professor, and Antonio Ramirez Barron, both 63, were found in October 2018 in the Spoon River near Annawan, about 50 miles from their home.
Ramirez, the adopted son of the victims, waited until his parents were sleeping then went into their bedroom at their home, according to Peoria County prosecutors. He used pepper spray as a distraction and stabbed his father in the stomach and neck, then stabbed his mother when she woke up.
The bodies were wrapped in a tarp and a tent by Ramirez, who put them in his father’s SUV and drove to the site where the bodies were dumped.
Ramirez was sentenced by Judge Katherine Gorman. An accomplice, Mathew Roberts of Princeville, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in November and was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Paraglider lands in freezing pondMADISON, Wis. — Authorities in southern Wisconsin are trying to figure out why a paraglider landed in a freezing rural pond.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot inadvertently landed in the Town of Oregon pond on Friday evening and sank into the icy water. He managed to free himself from the aircraft but couldn’t reach shore. A local resident called 911. Firefighters saved the pilot by wading out into the water in rescue suits.