Biden to visit Superior after State of Union
SUPERIOR — President Joe Biden will travel to Wisconsin Wednesday, the day after delivering his State of the Union speech in Washington.
According to the White House, Biden and first lady Jill Biden will stop in Superior to discuss how the $1 trillion infrastructure law will improve the state’s roads and bridges, among other things, and create jobs. He signed the sweeping infrastructure package into law in November in the most significant legislative victory of his presidency.
Tenant arrested in fatal fire that killed 2
STURGEON BAY — A tenant who lived above a Sturgeon Bay bar where a fire this week killed two people and endangered others has been arrested, according to police.
The 57-year-old man was taken into custody on probable charges of second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree endangering safety, according to Sturgeon Bay police.
Authorities have said nine rooms above Butch’s Bar were rented. The bodies of two tenants were found in the rubble of the burned building and have been taken to Madison for identification. A third individual was injured in the fire early Tuesday and was taken to a Milwaukee burn center.
State Supreme Court to rule on victims’ rights
MADISON, Wis. — The state Supreme Court announced Friday it will decide whether a constitutional amendment expanding crime victims’ rights was properly enacted.
Voters approved the so-called Marsy’s Law amendment in a statewide referendum in April 2020. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington ruled last year that the ballot question wasn’t phrased properly and didn’t adequately warn voters that the amendment would diminish defendants’ rights.
The appellate justices said the case presents significant questions of constitutional law.
Mother charged in baby’s bathtub drowning
KEWAUNEE — A woman who left her baby alone in a bathtub before the 7-month-old child drowned has been convicted in Kewaunee County of neglecting a child resulting in death.
Cheyanne Wierichs, 24, entered a no contest plea to the charge Thursday and two other drug counts were dropped.
According to the complaint, Wierichs said her son found the baby drowning in the tub at an Algoma residence Feb. 9, 2021.
“She admitted to watching YouTube while the children bathed for several minutes. Ms. Wierichs also admitted to leaving the bathroom to connect her phone to a Bluetooth speaker, and then listening to a song in its entirety. It was estimated that several minutes would have passed from the time Ms. Wierichs left the bathroom to when she returned,” the complaint states.