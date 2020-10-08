Autopsy scheduled for suspicious death
KINGSLEY — An autopsy has been scheduled for a Kingsley woman whose death is considered suspicious.
At 11:38 a.m. Monday, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to an unresponsive person at a residence on the 100 block of W. Third St. Emergency personnel discovered Claudia Ferguson, 54, at the residence.
A preliminary investigation by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsley Police and Plymouth County Medical Examiner Dr. Sheila Holcomb concluded the death was suspicious and additional investigation was warranted.
An autopsy will be performed with the Iowa State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.
Teacher faces assault
charge against student
VAN METER — A central Iowa coach and teacher has been charged after police say he assaulted one of a group of students trying to toilet-paper his house.
Van Meter Middle School science teacher Joel Bartz stopped a truck carrying a group of teens near his home around 10 p.m. on Sept. 17, police said. A criminal complaint says that when one of the students got out of the truck and approached the teacher, Bartz grabbed the student and pulled him down while punching him in the back and head.
Bartz is charged with assault and criminal mischief, station WHO-TV reported. Besides being a middle school teacher, he is also a coach on the high school football and basketball teams. Van Meter Community School District said Bartz has been placed on leave.
Bartz is free on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on the charges on Oct. 29.
Convicted murderer granted work release
WATERLOO — An Iowa woman convicted of a 1993 stabbing death when she was a teenager has been granted work release.
Ruthann Veal, 42, was granted the transitional status Tuesday following an interview with a three-member panel of the Iowa Board of Parole, the Courier reported. Andrew Boettger, the board’s vice chairman, said that the Iowa Department of Corrections recommended the move.
Veal was a 14-year-old runaway from Mason City when she was charged as an adult in the 1993 killing of 66-year-old Catherine Haynes, of Waterloo. Police said Haynes had been stabbed to death in her home and her credit cards stolen. A jury found Veal guilty two years later, and she was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The U.S. Supreme Court later ruled that such sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional. In response to that ruling, Veal was resentenced in 2013 to life with the possibility of parole.
It was not immediately clear when Veal’s transition would take place or where she would be serving work release.
Teen driver 1 of 2 who died in crash
PALO — Authorities in eastern Iowa have identified two people killed in a crash involving three vehicles, including a semitrailer.
The Monday afternoon crash happened at a rural intersection south of Palo and was caused when a pickup driven by 17-year-old Jaymin Rathje, of Palo, crossed the center line and hit the semi nearly head-on, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The crash caused the semi to flip on its side, hitting a car driven by Jacqueline Voelker, 27, of Palo. Both the semi and car caught fire, officials said.
The 61-year-old driver of the semi was pulled from the burning wreckage by passing motorists and was flown to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, investigators said. Rathje and Voelker were declared dead at the scene.