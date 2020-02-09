Police: 4-year-old boy dies from gunshot wound in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound on the city’s northwest side.
The Journal Sentinel reported that police responded to a report of a shooting at 1:17 a.m. Saturday and found the child suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
Police said officers started CPR and members of the Wauwatosa Fire Department attempted advanced life saving measures, but the boy died.
Police said no arrests have been made and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Man charged in shooting of firefighter
CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting of a Chicago firefighter who was responding to a car fire, police said on Saturday.
Police arrested Hollis Williams on Thursday night. Police believe the firefighter got caught in an exchange of gunfire between two groups and was not targeted.
Brendan Deenihan, the Chicago Police Department’s chief of detectives, said the chaotic series of events began when two unidentified men set a car on fire on the city’s northwest side around 1 a.m. on Feb. 2.
As firefighters were working at the scene, three men and a woman came out of a nearby building, Deenihan said.
Two other men began firing at the woman as she got into a car and drove away, prompting an exchange of gunfire between the two groups, he said. The firefighter was hit in his left leg during that exchange.
Deenihan said police are still looking for the others involved and believe a second man shot his weapon in the firefighter’s direction. He said Williams’ arrest was based on work by undercover narcotics officers and information from witness interviews.
It’s not clear if Williams has an attorney. He is due in court Saturday.
Williams has been charged with four felonies: Aggravated battery of a firefighter, aggravated battery of a police officer and two weapons charges.
Deenihan said Williams drove his car into a police sergeant’s vehicle and ran over an officer’s foot before being arrested Thursday.
Fire Commissioner Richard Ford said the firefighter has been released from a hospital and is recovering well at home.
Parolee who killed Iowa woman gets life
ALGONA, Iowa — A violent Iowa convict who was on parole when he shot a bank employee to death during a botched robbery last year has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Valentino Williams, 36, of Coralville, was sentenced Friday in Kossuth County District Court for the Dec. 4 shooting death of Jessica Weisharr, 43, of Algona, the Mason City Globe Gazette reported. Williams had earlier pleaded guilty to felony murder. In exchange, prosecutors dropped an attempted robbery count, and Williams waived his right to appeal. Williams also was ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to Weishaar’s family.
Authorities had said Williams shot Weisharr several times outside Security State Bank in Lu Verne, a northern Iowa town of about 250 people where she was working. Weisharr died at the scene.
Eastern Iowa man sentenced to federal prison for child porn
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Burlington man has been sentenced to nearly nine years in federal prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.
Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of Iowa said in a news release that Jeffrey Scott Walter, 57, was sentenced Tuesday to 104 months in prison after pleading guilty last year. There is no parole in the federal system.
The investigation into Walter began in September 2016, when federal agents determined Walter’s internet provider address was advertising child pornography files, prosecutors said. A search warrant executed at Walters’ home in March 2018 found electronic devices containing multiple images and videos of child pornography, officials said.