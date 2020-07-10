Chicago alderman: Gangs trying to intimidate me with bricks
CHICAGO — A member of the Chicago City Council said bricks were thrown through a window at his home as retaliation for his criticism of gangs.
A neighbor’s garage on the city’s Southwest Side was also set on fire early Thursday, Alderman Raymond Lopez said.
“This is gang intimidation. This is meant to send a message and it failed,” Lopez said.
Police confirmed the damage. No arrests were immediately made.
Lopez said the attack occurred after he recently warned a building owner of a city ordinance that holds landlords responsible for illegal activities. He said the property is a “known gang building.”
“I’m certain that that message made its way to their gang tenants,” Lopez said.
Iowa woman pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing of rival
PELLA, Iowa — An Iowa woman accused of fatally stabbing her husband’s girlfriend has pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.
Michelle Boat, 55, entered the plea Monday in the May 18 attack that killed Tracy Mondabough, 46, of Ottumwa, the Des Moines Register reported.
Pella police have said that Boat was recorded on camera following the victim to a Pella apartment complex before the stabbing. Police also accused Boat of abusing her estranged husband and violating a no-contact order several times in the months before the stabbing.
Boat and her husband have been married 20 years, but the two separated in March. He was dating Mondabough, court records said.
Mondabough was found slumped in a car the night of May 18, investigators said in charging documents. Officers were called to the apartment complex on reports of a fight in a nearby alley, a criminal complaint says.
A person standing outside the car where two people were tussling reported hearing one person shout “He don’t belong to you,” before leaving in a car, police said. Investigators tracked down a car matching the description to Boat’s home.
Petition filed to recall Madison’s mayor
MADISON, Wis. — A petition has been filed to recall Madison’s mayor by a resident who says she didn’t do enough to protect the city during recent civil unrest.
Jon Rygiewicz and his group have 60 days to collect at least 36,203 signatures before the petition to recall Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway can move forward.
Rygiewicz, 38, told the State Journal Rhodes-Conway should be removed from office in part because she did not keep the city safe when demonstrators tore down statues, punched state Sen. Tim Carpenter and threw a Molotov cocktail into the City-County Building on June 23.
State law requires recall petitions to have the signatures of at least 25% of the total votes cast during the last gubernatorial election.
A recall petition doesn’t automatically remove an elected official from office, but it gives voters the opportunity to require the official to run again before the end of his or her term.
Rhodes-Conway said in a statement, “I am focused every minute on doing the job that the people of Madison elected me to do and I am not going to be distracted by a small group of people who want to divide this community.”