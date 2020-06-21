DES MOINES — Two white men have been arrested in an assault so severe that the 22-year-old Black victim believed he was about to be killed. The NAACP has said the attack in Des Moines was racially motivated.
Dale Lee Millard, 28, and Jesse James Downs, 27, are charged with willful injury causing serious injury. Millard was arrested Thursday and is jailed in Polk County on $50,000 bond. Downs surrendered Friday. Police said no additional arrests are expected.
Police reports said Millard “made admissions” to the assault, which began near his property. Tim Duffy, an attorney for Millard, said that his client would plead not guilty and stressed that he wasn’t charged with a hate crime. It wasn’t immediately clear if Downs has an attorney.
DarQuan Jones said that he was on his way to his girlfriend’s house around 3:25 a.m. May 16 when at least two white men who appeared to be intoxicated attacked him, accusing him of trying to break into a nearby home. He said the suspects, whom he didn’t know, yelled racial slurs throughout the assault.
He suffered multiple facial fractures, a broken wrist and other injuries that required 10 stitches. He said he was choked, punched multiple times and dragged to a creek where his head was held underwater.
“When they started dragging me to the creek, I thought it was over for me,” DarQuan Jones recalled. “The only thing that was in my head was, ‘They’re going to kill me.’”
Davenport man charged in protest shooting death
DAVENPORT — Davenport police said Friday they had charged a man with murder in the death of a woman who was shot on May 31 as she got into her car to leave a protest.
Police charged Parker Belz, 21, of Davenport with first-degree murder in the death of Italia Marie Kelly, 22. She had joined in a protest over the death of George Floyd after getting off work at a restaurant but was getting in a vehicle to leave because the gathering outside a Walmart had turned unruly.
She died of a single shot in the back and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said in an arrest affidavit that Belz acted with “premeditation, malice aforethought and intent” to kill Kelly.
Belz was held in the Scott County Jail.
In Iowa, a conviction of first-degree murder carries a mandatory term of life in prison.
Prosecutors drop 6 of 7 charges against protest leader
IOWA CITY — Lawyers said Friday that most charges have been dropped against an Iowa City man who led protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
The lawyers for Mazin Mohamedali said they had reached an agreement with Johnson County prosecutors to dismiss five of six pending charges against the man. He was arrested June 7 on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct after taking part in a protest near Interstate 80 that ended when officers used tear gas and flash grenades to disperse a crowd.
Mohamedali was then ordered jailed on a parole violation, as a probation officer cited comments he had made about upcoming protests. He’d been convicted in 2018 on charges connected to a gas station robbery.
Under the agreement, Mohamedali will plead guilty to a simple misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct with the jail time he’s already served.
“This movement is all about making personal sacrifices for the greater good,” Mohamedali said in a statement. “My conviction is a small price to pay for the dividends that our movement has already brought in the city of Iowa City.“
Authorities investigate fatal shooting in Kalona
KALONA — Authorities in eastern Iowa are investigating the death Friday of a male juvenile in Kalona.
The Washington County sheriff’s office reported receiving a 911 call about 10:20 a.m. regarding an accidental shooting. When first responders arrived, they found a male juvenile who was dead.
The sheriff’s office said the death is under investigation.
Kalona is a city of 2,300 people about 15 miles southwest of Iowa City.
Shellsburg man charged with intoxication in fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS — Linn County deputies arrested a Shellsburg man Friday on charges related to a two-car crash that killed a Cedar Rapids woman.
The sheriff’s office said deputies arrested Bryce Wagehoft, 30, on a warrant charging him with vehicular homicide under the influence, vehicular homicide recklessness, third-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrest followed an April 1 head-on crash in a construction area west of Cedar Rapids that killed Dawn Elaine Stout, 43, who was driving east. Wagehoft was driving a westbound vehicle and was ejected by the crash and was found trapped under a vehicle.
Two passengers in Wagehoft’s vehicle also were injured.
Wagehoft was held in the Linn County Jail.