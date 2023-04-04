A northwest Iowa hog confinement owner who has violated state regulations more than two dozen times was recently fined $10,000 for spills from one of his facilities, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The fine is one of three the department has levied in the past decade against Larrell DeJong, who lives near Minneapolis but has three confinements in Osceola and Palo Alto counties in Iowa.
Someone reported in August 2022 that manure had spilled from a facility with 2,400 swine south of Harris, DNR records show.
“Manure had spilled over the weekend because not all the manure had been pumped from the storage structure in the fall of 2021,” a DNR administrative order said.
DeJong’s three facilities have spurred more than two dozen violation notices from the DNR since 2009. They were most often for failing to file required manure management plans and manure application records but also involved spills, improper disposal of dead animals and increasing the size of one facility without obtaining a permit.
During an inspection of one of the facilities in 2012, the department noted that a facility that was permitted since 1999 for 700 nursery pigs had nearly three times that many. DeJong was fined $2,250.
In 2021, he was fined $4,000 for another manure overflow of an unspecified amount.
