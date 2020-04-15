Audit: More than $42,000 not deposited into town’s account
DES MOINES — A newly released report by the Iowa State Auditor says a former Buffalo city employee failed to deposit more than $42,000 in collections over a three-year period into the city’s bank account.
The audit was released Tuesday. State Auditor Rob Sand said the special investigation came on a request from Buffalo city officials, who had concerns about transactions processed by the former Deputy City Clerk Riki Harrington.
The audit found $42,390 in undeposited collections from April 2015 through August 2018. That amount included $28,039.42 of checks substituted for cash collections recorded in the city’s accounting system but not deposited, as well as $5,079 in utility customers’ payments and $3,600 in utility security fees not deposited. The amount also included $2,641 of city fees recorded in the accounting system but not deposited.
In addition, the report found $774 in improper disbursements and $842 of unsupported disbursements related to city credit cards.
Suspect in deadly armored car robbery accused in arson case
WATERLOO — A one-time boxer and suspect in a deadly, botched armored car heist last month is now charged in a fire that destroyed a well-known Waterloo restaurant.
Kevin Cruz Soliveras, 29, of Evansdale, was arrested Monday on arson and burglary charges in the March 5 fire that gutted the Wishbone Restaurant and Bar.
Police said in court documents that security video showed Cruz and another person breaking into the restaurant and into coin-operated machines there before setting several fires in an effort to cover up the crime.
Days after the fire, police said, Cruz and several others hatched a plan to rob an armored car outside a Waterloo bank. The March 11 robbery failed when guards opened fire, wounding Cruz and another man and killing 37-year-old Bryce Miller. Cruz and Gonzalez fled and were arrested in the following days.
Cruz is also suspected in a number of other crimes in the area in recent months, police said.
High winds fuel massive Iowa construction site fire
WEST DES MOINES — High winds hampered firefighters’ efforts to extinguish a fire at a huge assisted living complex under construction in West Des Moines, officials said.
The four-alarm fire was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. Fire officials said about a dozen construction workers were in the 200,000-square-foot at the time of the fire, but all were able to escape safely.
The facility, west of Jordan Creek Town Center, had been set to open in the fall.
Winds gusting up to 45 mph on Monday drove the fire and put neighboring buildings in the area at risk, city Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell said. It took more than two hours for firefighters to get the blaze under control and longer to put it out, Whitsell said.
“A large amount of the building did end up collapsing, but well over half of the building is still standing,” he said.