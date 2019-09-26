Man gets life in prison for attempting to kill cab driver
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to life in prison for a knife attack in 2018, the fourth violent attack he has been convicted of since 1984.
Arthur Smallwood of Alton was accused of stabbing cab driver Jan-Eric Anderson after the driver picked up his attacker near an Alton bar on Aug. 8, 2018.
The 55-year-old Smallwood was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder on July 17. Since it was his third Class X felony conviction, Smallwood on Tuesday received a mandatory natural life sentence.
In 1984, Smallwood was convicted of armed robbery and armed violence and spent 10 years in prison. Madison County prosecutors say Smallwood received probation for attacking a police officer in 1993. In 1998 he was convicted of attempted first-degree murder for beating a man with a hammer, spending five years in prison.
Day care operators plead not guilty to child endangermentMASON CITY, Iowa — A Mason City couple who run a day care out of their home have pleaded not guilty to child endangerment.
Cerro Gordo County District Court records say 55-year-old Kyle McLaughlin and 58-year-old Peggy McLaughlin each entered a written plea to the misdemeanor count. Station KIMT reports that her trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 3. His trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 10.
A criminal complaint says a 3-year-old boy left in the McLaughlins’ care went home in December 2016 with a welt and bruise on his lower back. He told his mother than Kyle McLaughlin had spanked him. The complaint says Peggy McLaughlin later told the mother that her husband had “swatted” the boy and another child and said it wouldn’t happen again.
Another criminal complaint says a 20-month-old girl suffered a fractured leg at the home in August 2017 and the McLaughlins didn’t seek medical assistance for her.
1 student stabbed at school, 1 in custody
FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — Authorities say a suburban Chicago high school student allegedly stabbed by a fellow student has undergone surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
The unidentified student was stabbed Tuesday in a hallway of East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, prompting a lockdown of the school.Franklin Park Police Chief Michael Witz says a school resource officer was walking about 20 feet away when the attack occurred and took the victim to the school nurse. The alleged assailant was taken into custody. Authorities would not say what prompted the attack.Witz says school was dismissed after the attack. Leyden High School District 212 Superintendent Nick Polyak says counselors and social workers will be available Wednesday for students who would like to talk about the incident.
Witz didn’t identify the alleged attacker and charges have yet to be filed.
Woman convicted of killing husband
ALBIA, Iowa — A jury has convicted a south-central Iowa woman of killing her husband, whose body was found in their burned home last year.
Monroe County District Court records say the jury handed up the arson and first-degree murder verdicts Wednesday morning at a courtroom in Albia. The 47-year-old is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 15 to life in prison without possibility of parole.
The badly burned body of 50-year-old Tim Pasa was found in a bed on May 5, 2018, and investigators determined the fire at the Centerville home was started intentionally. The Daily Iowegian reports that an autopsy determined his death was related to an injection of an anesthetic, propofol.
Barbara Pasa was a nurse in the surgery department at MercyOne Centerville Medical Center at the time of Tim Pasa’s death.
Investigators say Barbara Pasa had bought a $200,000 life insurance policy on her husband. They also say he’d told family members he believed his wife was poisoning him.The Associated Press