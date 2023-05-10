An Iowan who describes himself as a “curmudgeonly old man” is suing Google, YouTube and Facebook, claiming the internet giants are stifling his right to voice opposition to their “left-wing, woke censorship and suppression of free speech.”

Timothy-Allen Albertson, 67, of Council Bluffs is suing the companies in state court for allegedly violating his First Amendment rights. In his court filings, Albertson says Google and YouTube’s terms of service and community standards are unenforceable and are against public policy, at least as they pertain to what he considers his First Amendment rights.

