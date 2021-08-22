Outspoken Catholic cardinal with COVID taken off ventilator
LA CROSSE, Wis. — A high-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal who was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 is off a ventilator and is being moved out of intensive care, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine that he founded.
Cardinal Raymond Burke was to return to a regular hospital room Saturday at an undisclosed location, the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse said in a statement.
Burke, 73, one of the Catholic Church’s most outspoken conservatives and a vaccine skeptic, had been sedated and on a ventilator following his tweet Aug. 10 that he had contracted the coronavirus.
“His sister spoke with him on the phone this morning, and His Eminence expressed his deep gratitude for the many prayers offered on his behalf,” the statement from the Rev. Paul N. Check, executive director of the shrine, said Saturday.
“His family asks that we continue those prayers for his full and speedy recovery, and they are grateful to God for the exceptional medical care the Cardinal has received from the dedicated doctors and nurses who continue to assist him,” the statement read.
Man charged with murder in Illinois officer’s death
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of an Illinois officer killed while trying to stop a car fleeing police, prosecutors said Friday.
Caleb Campbell, 22, of Florissant, Mo., also was charged with reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing and attempt to elude a police officer, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, and failure to stop after an accident involving a death.
Campbell was being held at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, Ill., on $2 million bond. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who might speak on his behalf.
Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce Jr., 24, died Aug. 4 while part of a team of officers trying to stop Campbell when the Missouri man allegedly drove over spike strips and struck Pierce on the McKinley Bridge connecting the two states.
Campbell drove “at excessive speeds, disregarded traffic laws and evaded attempts by peace officers to stop his vehicle and in doing so struck Brian Pierce Jr., knowing such act created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm,” charging documents said.
Supreme Court won’t hear case against Obama library
CHICAGO — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a Chicago organization’s effort to immediately stop construction of the Obama Presidential Center on the city’s South Side.
Crain’s Chicago Business reports that Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not explain her decision to reject the emergency appeal on Friday. Protect Our Parks has repeatedly challenged the selection of Jackson Park for construction of the center.
Barack Obama in 2016 announced his selection of the South Side park for the campus that will include a museum, public library branch and outdoor space.
Obama and other representatives for the center have expressed confidence of overcoming any legal objections. A representative for the Obama Foundation told Crain’s that construction kicked off this month.
Illinois Senate GOP leader has ‘breakthrough’ virus case
CHICAGO — The Republican leader of the Illinois Senate says he has a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19 and is suffering mild symptoms.
Sen. Dan McConchie, of Lake Zurich, said in a statement Saturday that he was vaccinated against the virus this spring, and he urged others to be vaccinated.
His office said contact tracing was implemented immediately after McConchie received the positive test result, but he encouraged anyone “with whom I have had the most brief contact in the last few days to be tested as a safeguard.”
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon said earlier in the week he was experiencing mild symptoms after testing positive in another breakthrough COVID-19 case.
Cook County to require indoor masks
CHICAGO — Masks will be required indoors throughout Cook County beginning Monday, regardless of whether a person has been vaccinated.
The Cook County Department of Public Health issued the order Friday, saying it’s needed as new COVID-19 cases continue to increase due to the more contagious delta variant.
“We are in a dangerous period, with the delta variant surging, during which we must return to previous remediation measures,” said Dr. Rachel Rubin, co-lead and senior medical officer of Cook County Department of Public Health. “We have no choice but to mandate that people wear masks indoors to help contain this spread of the virus.”
The health department order applies to all multi-unit residential buildings and public places such as restaurants, stores, fitness clubs and public transportation in suburban Cook County. Chicago reinstated its indoor mask mandate effective Friday, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has already said masks are required in all schools.
3 rescued from fiery fatal crash
TOWN OF WITTENBERG, Wis. — Citizen witnesses pulled a woman and two young boys from a burning vehicle that had crashed and killed its driver in Shawano County, according to sheriff’s officials.
Their vehicle was pulling a camper on Highway 29 shortly before 5 p.m. Friday when a tire on the trailer blew out causing the 56-year-old male driver to lose control of the vehicle, which rolled over, authorities said. Both the vehicle and the camper caught fire.
According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, several citizens stopped and helped the 57-year-old woman and two boys from the vehicle. The victims, suffering burns and other injuries, were taken by air to area hospitals. The driver, from the Greenville area, did not survive.
At least nine other agencies and three medical helicopters assisted on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.