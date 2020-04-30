2 dead, 5 hurt as juvenile driver loses control of minivan
JAMAICA — Authorities say two people are dead and five others are hurt after a young driver crashed a minivan at an Iowa field entrance.
Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday after the driver lost control of the Toyota Sienna in the community of Jamaica.
The patrol said the injuries range from serious to life-threatening and that names will be withheld until all family is notified. The driver was described as a minor.
The crash is under investigation.
Legislative session suspended to May 15
DES MOINES — The Iowa Legislative Council voted unanimously Wednesday to continue the suspension of the legislative session until at least May 15.
Meeting by telephone, the 24-member council agreed to reconvene at 10 a.m. May 15 unless it meets and sets a different date before then. The council, which makes rules when the legislative body is not in session, has suspended the session since March.
House Speaker Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver faced questions by Democratic senators about the criteria they’re using to evaluate whether it’s safe for lawmakers to come back to the Iowa Capitol and how the public will be able to participate given the continued concerns about the virus.
Whitver said leaders are talking with Gov. Kim Reynolds and state health officials to ensure it’s safe to return. Although Iowa coronavirus cases continue to rise and the state hasn’t yet reached a peak, Reynolds has begun to allow some businesses in less-affected counties to reopen.
Democratic leaders have asked that all those entering the Capitol undergo a health screening, use face coverings and hand sanitizer before entering the chamber and that social distancing be enforced.
Whitver and Grassley did not commit to those requests but said safety options were under discussion.
Driver with suspended license kills worker in construction zone
DES MOINES — A worker has been killed in a construction zone crash in the northern part of Des Moines and a driver charged in the crash, police reported.
Police said in a news release that the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, when first responders were called to the site. Arriving officers found that a car had lost control, jumped a curb and hit Jorge Lopez Guillen, 41, of Des Moines, who was working within a construction site at the time. Guillen was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Police cited the driver, Eugene Davis, 72, of Des Moines, for driving on a suspended license and having no insurance, misdemeanor vehicular homicide and failure to maintain control.
Davis was released on the citations with orders to appear in court on the charges.