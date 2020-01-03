Dad identifies 14-year-old boy killed in Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES — The father of a 14-year-old boy shot to death early New Year’s Day in Des Moines is asking those with information about the shooting to come forward.
The Rev. Ron Woods told the Des Moines Register that his son, 14-year-old Josiah Woods, was standing in a house’s enclosed porch when he was hit by gunfire from a drive-by shooting just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. No arrests had been reported by mid-afternoon Thursday.
The elder Woods called his son’s killing a senseless act of violence.
“He was not the target of the murderer, but he was the victim,” Woods said.
The shooting was “deliberate and intentional,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said, adding that police don’t yet know who the intended target was.
Woods said his son had left with friends from a house where they were celebrating the new year because the group did not feel safe there. The shooting happened after the group arrived at another house, he said.
The police need to hear more from the teens who were with Josiah when he died, police said.
“We are disappointed with the lack of cooperation from Josiah’s friends,” Parizek said. “We have got to hold those responsible accountable.”
Wisconsin man charged in sister’s death needs mental exam
MADISON, Wis. — A 57-year-old Wisconsin man accused of fatally shooting his sister at her home on Christmas Eve has been ordered by court to undergo a mental competency evaluation.
The public defender for Joseph G. Green requested the examination before a preliminary hearing, which will determine if enough evidence exist for trial in Dane County.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that Green faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge for the death of his sister, 63-year-old Sheila M. Green. Police say he shot her sister multiple times at her Madison home.
Joseph Green declined to give a statement to police.
The criminal complaint against him notes that detectives found a gun and holster in a trash bin and later determined the weapon was loaded with the same ammunition as the shell casings found in Sheila Green’s house.
Joseph Green is being held on $1 million bail. His competency evaluation will determine whether he’s capable of understanding the proceedings against him so he can assist in his defense.
Driver in fatal crash in Davenport makes plea deal
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 19-year-old driver has made a plea deal on charges stemming from a fatal collision during a police chase in Davenport.
Angel Ochoa intends to plead guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless driving and other charges, according to Scott County court records. In return, the records say, prosecutors will drop a charge of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence.
The judge is not bound by the agreement, and the records don’t show that another hearing has been scheduled.
The chase began June 13, when a police officer tried to stop Ochoa’s car and a chase ensued. Investigators said Ochoa’s car reached speeds of up to 90 mph and ran through several red lights before broadsiding a car, killing 48-year-old Lori Ann Letts.
Gun found in waistband of man being booked into Iowa jail
DES MOINES, Iowa — A jail intake officer found a loaded gun in the waistband of a man being booked into the Polk County Jail, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday.
The release said the incident began late Wednesday night as John Steven Hansen, 25, of Des Moines, was being booked into the jail on a harassment charge. Officials said that when Hansen was brought to the jail by Des Moines police, he was immediately searched by a Polk County detention officer before Hansen’s handcuffs were removed. Within seconds, the handgun and 17 rounds in the gun’s magazine were found in Hansen’s waistband.
Hansen is now also charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility.