BETTENDORF, Iowa — Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said her Iowa upbringing is one source of her fighter mentality, motivating her to challenge the results of the election that she lost in 2022 and potentially run for U.S. Senate next year.

Lake, a Republican, said some may assume she was visiting Iowa because she is running for president. The Iowa GOP caucuses will launch the 2024 presidential race. Instead, she said, she made the visit Friday to see her home state and continue momentum as she appeals court rulings that upheld the 2022 election results.

