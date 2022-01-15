Iowa deputy shoots, kills tire-iron wielding man
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — A Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Wednesday night who attacked him with a tire iron, authorities said.
Deputies were called to a mobile home park in Sergeant Bluff at about 6 p.m. to check a report of a burglary. After deputies arrived, a witness pointed them to someone who was trying to enter a home.
When deputies approached the man, they said he threatened them with a tire iron. A deputy fired a stun gun at the man but it didn’t stop him and he hit another deputy with the tire iron, the sheriff’s office said.
The second deputy then shot the man. He was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where he died.
The deputy hit by the tire iron was treated at a hospital for his injuries and released.
Authorities didn’t immediately name the dead man or the deputies.
Man hits officer with car while fleeing traffic stop
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities on Friday charged a Cedar Rapids man with hitting a police officer with his vehicle while he was fleeing from a traffic stop.
Eddie Ayers III, 26, was arrested and charged Friday in the Dec. 17 confrontation. Investigators used video and other evidence to identify Ayers as the driver, Cedar Rapids officials said.
Reserve Police Officer Scott Fruehling fired at the vehicle as Ayers fled.
The confrontation began when officers tried to pull over Ayers’ vehicle for a traffic violation.
After a short chase the vehicle stopped when the road reached a dead end. But when the officer got out to confront the driver, the vehicle spun around and accelerated toward the officer, who suffered minor injuries.
Ayers was charged with two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations; interference with official acts, eluding resulting in injury and four traffic violations.
Illinois to receive $1.4 billion
to upgrade bridges across state
CHICAGO — Illinois will receive $1.4 billion to help upgrade its deteriorating bridges under the federal infrastructure law approved in November, the state’s Democratic congressional delegation said Friday.
The funding over five years will include $274.8 million in Fiscal Year 2022, the delegation said in a news release which says Illinois is home to “more than 2,374 bridges in poor condition.”
The money will go to the Illinois Department of Transportation, which will determine how to invest it across the state for bridge upgrades.
Illinois’ allotment is part of a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges nationwide that President Joe Biden was announcing Friday.
Off-duty policeman shot during robbery attempt
MILWAUKEE — An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded while trying to stop an armed robbery in the city’s Third Ward, according to authorities.
Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the 37-year-old detective suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon after he was shot multiple times.
The chain of events began when a suspect tried and failed to steal a vehicle with three children inside. The suspect began to leave the scene, but then followed the female driver into a nearby business and attempted to rob her, Norman said.
The off-duty officer intervened and struggled with the suspect who fired multiple rounds, striking the detective and then fled. The officer returned fire. Police say there’s no indication the officer’s shot struck anyone.
The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later spotted by police. Multiple suspects fled when a police chase ended. A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were arrested, police said.
Man dies of wounds following shootout iwth police
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A man has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following a shootout with police in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, according to officials.
A caller told police a man had pointed a gun at him or her, then got in a car and drove away about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the driver and exchanged gunfire with him. The man then fled into an apartment not far away.
Police set up a perimeter around the apartment and later heard a single gunshot. When officers entered the apartment they found the man dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was injured.