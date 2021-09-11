Chicago resists putting life rings at certain locations
CHICAGO — The Chicago Park District said it plans to put life rings along the Lake Michigan waterfront but only in areas that are considered safe to swim, upsetting the mother of a college student who drowned off a pier.
Miguel Cisneros, 19, drowned on Aug. 22, a few weeks before his planned departure for Columbia University in New York. A vigil for him was held Tuesday night.
Rogers Park residents have put life rings on the pier near where Cisneros died but they have been removed by the Park District, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Instead, the Park District is discussing ways to restrict access to the piers while installing life rings elsewhere where it’s “safe to swim,” general counsel Timothy King said.
At a Wednesday meeting, a law professor said the Park District could be exposing itself to liability if life rings are placed in other locations. Water safety specialist Gerry Dworkin said the rings can be hard to throw accurately from a beach, though they can be effective if dropped to a struggling swimmer near a pier.
At least 78 people have drowned this year in the Great Lakes, including 36 in Lake Michigan, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Not all Lake Michigan deaths were in Illinois.
3 reporters ordered to testify about state senator attack
MADISON, Wis. — Three reporters have been subpoenaed to testify at a Dane County trial for two women accused of attacking a state senator last year.
Dane County Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds says the reporters must testify about what they saw when Sen. Tim Carpenter was beaten on June 24, 2020, while taking video of a protest in downtown Madison.
Kerida O’Reilly, 34, and Samantha Hamer, 27, are charged with felony battery and disorderly conduct. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 15.
Chali Pittman of WORT-FM, Lance Veeser of WKOW-TV and Dylan Brogan of Isthmus have been called to testify. Their attorney, James Friedman, argues that state law prohibits prosecutors from compelling reporters to testify about confidential sources or issuing subpoenas requiring reporters to testify, the State Journal reported.
7 wounded in shooting in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Three people suspected in a shooting that wounded seven people in southern Illinois were arrested early Friday, hours after a wild incident that included a getaway car crashing into a commuter train, police said.
The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in East St. Louis, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis. No details were released about the condition of the seven victims, which included a child, or a possible motive.
After the shooting, a vehicle collided with a MetroLink train, and the people in the car fled, Illinois State Police said. Video at the scene showed the car on the tracks. KMOV said some train passengers were treated for injuries.
Finally, at 2:30 a.m. Friday, three suspects were arrested in the basement of a partially demolished building in East St. Louis. Further information wasn’t immediately available, police said.
Worker killed in industrial accident at pork plant
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa — A worker died early Friday in an industrial accident at a pork processing plant in north-central Iowa, according to Prestage Foods of Iowa.
The incident happened early Friday morning during the overnight shift at Prestage Foods’ plant in Eagle Grove, the company said in a statement. The company said 57-year-old company mechanic Jeffrey Leonardi was “performing routine maintenance duties” when he was killed. Company officials did not give details of the fatal accident.
Prestage Foods CEO Jere Null said in the statement that Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been notified and the company will cooperate in that investigation.
“In addition, we are conducting an internal investigation,” Null said.
The plant is located about 75 miles northwest of Des Moines.
The plant was the site of another employee fatality earlier this year, when 50-year-old Wayne Smith, of Fort Dodge, was fatally stabbed, reportedly by another worker, in February. Authorities have charged Lukouxs Brown, of Fort Dodge, with first-degree murder in that case. Brown was found not mentally competent to stand trial by a judge in April and turned over to the Iowa Department of Corrections’ Medical and Classification Center.