Both of Iowa’s senators, Republicans Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, voted to acquit former President Donald Trump during impeachment proceedings on Saturday.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley is a Republican from New Hartford, Iowa.
Grassley said in a statement that the vote “does not excuse” Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6 but he maintained the trial was unconstitutional.
“We do not have the authority to try a private citizen like former President Trump. Even if we did, he should have been accorded the protections of due process of law in his trial,” Grassley said. “And even if we assume he has been, the House Managers still did not prove that he committed incitement to insurrection, the specific crime of which he stands accused. This does not excuse President Trump’s conduct on and around January 6th of this year.”
Ernst also continued to raise concerns about the constitutionality of impeaching a private citizen.
Sen. Joni Ernst speaks during a video her office produced about her tele-town hall on May 20, 2020.
“I strongly believe Congress should not be in the business of treating impeachment as a political tool to enact partisan revenge, and if it were to do so, Congress would set a very dangerous precedent, one that is inconsistent with the Constitution I swear an oath to,” Ernst said in a statement.