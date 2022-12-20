Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed
INGLESIDE, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Sunday after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train, authorities said.
The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon’s crash near Ingleside in Lake County. Autopsies were expected to be conducted Monday.
The car’s driver, a 70-year-old Antioch-area man, was hospitalized with injuries that are not life- threatening, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
A preliminary investigation shows that the car failed to heed the rail crossing’s warning lights and drove through a gate directly into the path of the westbound train, police said.
The impact ejected the 75-year-old woman from the vehicle, while the boy who died was a back seat passenger.
No one aboard the train was reported injured, authorities said.
2nd Iowa man arrested in street race that killed 4-year-old
DES MOINES — Police on Monday arrested a second man in the death of a 4-year-old Iowa boy who was killed when a car that was racing on a city street crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into two vehicles.
Des Moines police said in a news release that 47-year-old Keith Eric Jones, of Des Moines, was arrested on charges that included homicide related to reckless driving and drag racing. Robert Miller III, 35, of Urbandale, was arrested last week on similar charges.
Investigators found that Miller’s car was going more than 100 mph along a four-lane road in Des Moines as it raced a BMW SUV before the crash on Dec. 13. Monday’s news release did not say what vehicle Jones was in and the Des Moines Police Department did not immediately return a call seeking additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.