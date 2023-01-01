SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court has halted provisions of a new law that would eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants, issuing a stay hours before the new policies were set to take effect Sunday.

The high court said in Saturday's order that the stay was needed to "maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois" as the court prepares to hear arguments on the matter.

