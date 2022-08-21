Republicans block Evers spending plan for opioid settlement
MADISON, Wis. — The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee objected Wednesday to Gov. Tony Evers’ plans to spend $31 million Wisconsin is slated to receive in a multi-state settlement with drug manufacturers over their role in the opioid crisis.
The state Department of Health Services received its first $6 million payment on July 29. The rest of the money is expected to arrive by the end of the year.
The agency has proposed spending the money on Narcan, a drug that can reverse overdose effects, new treatment facilities, helping tribes address overdose deaths and enhancing data collection.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Joint Finance Committee blocked the plan on Wednesday. The committee’s co-chairpersons, Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, said in a statement that they want to improve the plan. They didn’t elaborate.
“The opportunity to invest millions into getting people treatment, support, and services does not come along every day,” Evers said. “For these legislators to turn their backs on the people of Wisconsin, especially given increases in substance misuse and the mental and behavioral health challenges our state is facing today in the wake of the (COVID-19) pandemic, it simply defies logic.”
Coroner: Lake Michigan body is that of missing Chicago man
WHITING, Ind. — A body found near northwestern Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline has been identified as that of a Chicago man who vanished with a friend in late July during a boating trip, authorities said.
The body of Dexter Trendell Sain, 36, was recovered Tuesday near Whiting Lakefront Park about 200 yards from the shoreline. The Lake County Coroner’s office conducted an autopsy and found that Sain had drowned, the Post-Tribune of Merrillville reported.
Sain and Curtis Herron, 36, vanished on the morning of July 27, after taking a new 30-foot boat out onto Lake Michigan. Herron remains missing.
Relatives said the pair likely wanted to give the boat a test run and that the longtime Chicago friends had very little boating experience. The boat departed Pier C at the East Chicago Marina around 8:30 a.m., headed toward Illinois before moving beyond the view of surveillance cameras.
Less than two hours later, Sain and Herron contacted a tow company after experiencing electrical issues, but they ultimately turned down a tow due to its cost, East Chicago police said.
GOP questions delays at Evers’ licensing agencyMADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers are raising questions about why the state Department of Safety and Professional Services is taking weeks to issue licenses.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the average wait time for professional licenses is currently 45 days. That’s down from almost 80 days in 2021, but Republicans are still criticizing Gov. Tony Evers for allowing such lengthy delays as the November elections approach.
They say the delays are an example of Evers’ failed leadership. Republican Sen. Alberta Darling says the backlog is similar to the Department of Workforce Development’s delays in getting unemployment benefits distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Evers’ administration has countered that GOP legislators haven’t given the department enough money to run efficiently. Mike Tierney, the administration’s legislative liaison with the agency, says lawmakers have diverted money from DSPS to the state’s general fund, preventing the department from hiring more staff and updating outdated systems. He said six people are tasked with handling as many as 4,400 calls per week.
DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim, an Evers appointee who was confirmed by the state Senate, left the agency on Aug. 1 without explanation. Dan Hereth, the department’s assistant deputy secretary, has taken over.
