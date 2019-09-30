Illinois files terrorism charge for mall driver
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — A man accused of driving an SUV through a suburban Chicago shopping mall was charged Sunday with state terrorism and ordered held without bond.
The Cook County state’s attorney authorized the charge against Javier Garcia, 22, of Palatine. Garcia also was charged with felony criminal damage to property.
Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Annalee McGlone said during the bond hearing that on Sept. 20, Garcia drove his SUV through a Sears entrance into the common area of Woodfield Mall, weaving in and out of kiosks as shoppers ran for cover. No one was struck by the vehicle.
Under Illinois law, the Class X felony of terrorism can apply if the suspect is believed to have caused more than $100,000 in damage to any building containing five or more businesses, according to a statement issued by Schaumburg Police Sgt. Karen McCarthy. No federal charges have been brought against Garcia. No motive has been determined.
Obamas to speak at Center summit
CHICAGO — Barack and Michelle Obama will speak next month at a summit in Chicago focused on the vision for the Obama Presidential Center.
The event will include young leaders from around the world and participants of programs run by the Obama Foundation. It is the third such summit.
Officials say the theme is “Places Reveal Our Purpose.”
The $500 million center is expected to house a public library branch, house multimedia collections and have community programs, among other things.
Flooding possible
across northern Illinois
PEOTONE, Ill. — The National Weather Service said more flash flooding is possible in northern Illinois as another wave of thunderstorms arrived Sunday night. Officials urged residents not to drive onto flooded roadways.
5-year-old dies in school bus crash
SULLIVAN, Ill. — A collision between a school bus and a sport-utility vehicle has killed a 5-year-old central Illinois boy who was a passenger on the bus.
Moultrie County Coroner Lynn Reed said that Tyson Mendoza, of Gays, was pronounced dead at the scene of Friday afternoon’s crash along a rural stretch of Illinois 32.
The Sullivan Elementary School student was among 11 students on a Sullivan Schools bus when the collision occurred several miles south of Sullivan.
The driver of the SUV, 56-year-old Lori Samples, of Decatur, was also pronounced dead at the scene, while the bus driver was injured.
Police said Samples had stopped at a stop sign at an intersection and was proceeding across Illinois 32 when the southbound school bus struck her SUV’s driver’s side.
Man sentenced in girlfriend’s death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A 28-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for injuring his girlfriend and causing her death.
Cody Brown was sentenced Friday to the maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter in the connection with the June 2018 death of 24-year-old Stephanie Bowling.
Prosecutors said Brown threw Bowling to the ground during an argument, and she died several days later from head injuries.
About 50 of Bowling’s friends and family members attended the sentencing hearing. She was the mother of two daughters, who were ages 2 and 8 when she died.
Army Corps warns of Missouri River rapids
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The fast-moving water flowing out of Gavins Point dam on the South Dakota-Nebraska border will create dangerous fishing conditions on the Missouri River this fall.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning fishermen to take precautions and stay out of restricted areas because of the high volume of water in the river.
The paddlefish snagging season begins Tuesday. But the Corps plans to continue releasing 80,000 cubic feet per second of water from the dam throughout October.
All fishermen should wear life vests and be careful of their footing. The Corps said boaters should not anchor their boats in the area near the dam because of the turbulent water.
7-year-old seriously injured in SUV crash
BELOIT, Wis. — Wisconsin authorities say a 7-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by an ATV driven by a 14-year-old boy in the town of Albion.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the younger boy was flown to a hospital to be treated. Sheriff and fire officials responded to the accident just before 10 p.m. Saturday.
The accident remains under investigation.
House-party shooting injures 4 women
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shootings at a house party that left four women injured.
Police said the shootings happened early Sunday at a house northwest of downtown. The women’s ages ranged from 18 to 23. Their conditions are unknown.
Police said the shooter entered the house and fired multiple shots. Police have not located a suspect.
Driver shot and killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting where a 50-year-old man was killed while driving his car.
Police said the shooting happened at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday. Police are searching for suspects.
Police said the victim was driving when he was shot and crashed his car. It happened north of downtown near the Sherman Park neighborhood.
Madison police chief announces retirement
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police Chief Mike Koval says he is retiring.
Koval made the announcement Sunday on his daily blog, saying that effective today Assistant Chief Vic Wahl will be interim chief until the city hires a permanent replacement.
Koval said in his blog that he spent his entire career as a police officer, except for two years in the FBI. His career began in 1983.
Koval, a lifelong Madison resident, recalled that during his career he was shot at twice, bitten, spat upon, sued, and also received death threats. But he added that he also saw a lot of positive things, like “wayward kids and families embraced and helped by cops.” He said he also witnessed acts of valor and selfless service.