Vilsack announces federal tree-planting program
DES MOINES — Hundreds of communities around the country will share more than $1 billion in federal money to help them plant and maintain trees under a federal program that is intended to reduce extreme heat, benefit health and improve access to nature.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will announce the $1.13 billion in funding for 385 projects at an event this morning in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The tree plantings efforts will be focused on marginalized areas in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and some tribal nations.
“We believe we can create more resilient communities in terms of the impacts of climate,” Vilsack told reporters in previewing his announcement. “We think we can mitigate extreme heat incidents and events in many of the cities.”
In announcing the grants in Cedar Rapids, Vilsack will spotlight the eastern Iowa city of 135,000 people that lost thousands of trees during an extreme windstorm during the summer of 2020. Cedar Rapids has made the restoration of its tree canopy a priority since that storm, called a derecho, and will receive $6 million in funding through the new grants.
Biden taps Illinois’ Penny Pritzker to Ukraine post
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has tapped former Commerce Secretary and major Democratic donor Penny Pritzker to coordinate U.S. efforts to channel private sector reconstruction assistance to Ukraine.
President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the appointment on Thursday, just moments after the Treasury imposed a raft of new sanctions on Russia and Russian operatives for their role in the war on Ukraine.
Pritzker, a native of Chicago with Ukrainian family roots, heir to her family’s Hyatt hotel fortune and a prolific fundraiser for Democratic party candidates, served as secretary of commerce during the Obama administration.
Wisconsin Senate votes overrides vetoes
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate voted Thursday to override three of Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes, including one that attempted to enshrine school funding increases for 400 years.
Republicans had the necessary two-thirds majority to override the vetoes in the Senate and did so in a series of 22-11 votes along party lines, but they don’t have enough votes in the Assembly. Vetoes must be overridden in both chambers in order to undo them.
Two of the votes Thursday attempted to undo partial vetoes Evers made in July to the state budget passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature. One Evers veto undid nearly all of a $3.5 billion income tax cut.
Evers’ creative use of his partial veto authority in that case drew widespread attention and criticism.
UW-System reports enrollment growth
MADISON, Wis. — Enrollment across the University of Wisconsin System grew slightly in 2023 for the first time since 2014, school officials announced on Thursday.
UW-Platteville reported an increase of 3.3%.
Total enrollment at the flagship UW-Madison campus and at 12 branch campuses grew by 540 students to a total of 161,322. Enrollment fell at eight campuses, while it grew 1.3% in Madison.
The largest percentage growth was 3.4% at UW-Whitewater, while the steepest drop was 3.5% at UW-Stout.
Tent collapse injures 26
BEDFORD PARK, Ill. — A tent collapse in suburban Chicago injured at least 26 people, police said. Five of those hurt had serious injuries, Bedford Park Police Chief Tom Hansen said.
The tent collapsed around 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot of a business, Hansen told local news outlets. The tent was being used for an event being hosted in the parking lot, he said.